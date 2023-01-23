Watch CBS News

Possible second attack stopped at Alhambra studio

Authorities believe a suspected gunman went to the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra minutes after the mass shooting in Monterey Park. At least one person was able to disarm the suspect, who then fled the scene.
