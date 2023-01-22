'Unbelievable, horrific, tragic,' LA County's Supervisor reacts after mass shooting

"Unbelievable, horrific, and tragic."

Words that summed up Hilda Solis' reaction following Monterey Park's mass shooting where ten people were killed and at least ten others were wounded with injuries that ranged between stable to critical.

The Los Angeles County Supervisor was present in Monterey Park Saturday for the Lunar New Year celebration prior to the mass shooting.

"I was just there yesterday in the celebration with the city of Monterey Park and many dignitaries and it was a beautiful, festive occasion because after almost two and a half years of the pandemic, they had to postpone the celebration so you could see the smiles and people and children. Everybody was just so happy that the new year came, that they could be out in the open to celebrate," Solis shared.

Solis said to hear about the shooting after midnight, "my heart goes out and prayers to those ten individuals that lost their lives and to those that are still injured and remain in our care."

Solis shared her deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all victims.

"I know that this is a time of prayer and solitude and being together with family," she added. "It is a tragic incident to have occurred."