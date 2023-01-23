"Gun violence needs to stop:" Sheriff Robert Luna discusses the aftermath of the Monterey Park mass shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna called on people to determine a solution to gun violence amid the aftermath of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed at least 10 people and injured 10 more.

"Gun violence needs to stop, there's too much of it," he said. "We're all standing here tonight because an individual took a weapon and did the damage that we've been talking about."

According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a "shots fired" call at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. According to the city's Police Chief Scott Wiese, officers arrived at the ballroom about three minutes after they received the call. He added that they were some of the youngest officers in his department.

"They came across a scene none of them have prepared for," Wiese said. "There were injured people inside and dead people inside. My young officers did their job."

A witness to the shooting said that the gunman arrived at the ballroom and immediately opened fire.

"I just saw him, to shoot, to hold the gun, so I run... and I hide myself," said the witness who wished to stay anonymous.

Luna added the gunman used a handgun equipped with an "extended-large capacity magazine."

"California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country but yet, look at what we just had today," Luna said. "Let's look across this nation and see what works and what doesn't. I can tell you this, the status quo is not working."

Luna also said he hopes this tragedy isn't forgotten.

"I hope this tragedy doesn't just go on a long list of many others that we don't even talk about until the next one comes up," he said.

For more information on this mass shooting click here.