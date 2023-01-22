Monterey Park mass shooting: 2nd possible scene in Alhambra being investigated for any connection

As officials investigate a mass shooting in Monterey Park, police converged on a second possible scene in neighboring Alhambra early Sunday.

The second possible scene was located at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio on 120 block of South Garfield Avenue though it remains unclear whether the two scenes were connected.

According to early reports, officials were searching to see whether the suspect had gone to that ballroom, which was approximately two miles away from the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred in Alhambra and we have investigators on scene trying to determine if there is a connection," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of LASD during a press conference Sunday morning.

"The investigators are working every lead on this case. We are reviewing all surveillance video and following all leads. We are not going to leave anything unturned," Meyer added.

Alhambra's Mayor, Sasha Renée Pérez, shared a statement via Twitter, indicating·

"To have this tragedy occur on Lunar New Year weekend, makes this especially painful. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest #AAPI communities in the country. This is a time when residents should be celebrating with family, friends and loved ones - not fearing gun violence," Pérez said.

No one was injured in Alhambra. The entire area appeared cordoned off while authorities investigate.