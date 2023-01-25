Monterey Park mass shooting: The latest details

Monterey Park mass shooting: The latest detailsget the free app
11 people were killed and another 9 were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.
At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Monterey Park police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, a city about eight miles east of Los Angeles. Officers arrived at the scene of a mass shooting.
The suspected gunman next went to the city of Alhambra, about two miles away, and entered Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio, a similar dancehall. At least one person, a family member of the studio's owners, confronted the suspect, and got into a physical struggle with him. He was able to take away the suspect's gun before the suspect fled the scene.
Sunday, around 11 a.m., Torrance police and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies surrounded a white van described as a vehicle of interest at Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards near Del Amo Mall, about 30 miles south of Monterey Park. At about 12:40 p.m., a SWAT team swarmed the vehicle and searched the interior.
The sheriff's department said the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van. Detectives found evidence in the van, including a gun, linking him to both locations. No further suspects were sought.
Investigators identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday, a day after the gunman took his own life.
Sunday night, authorities said they could not confirm numerous reports he may have been looking for his wife the night of the shooting.
Authorities said Tran had recently gone to the Hemet Police Station saying he thought family members were trying to poison him.
A candlelight vigil was held at 7 p.m. Monday in front of Monterey Park City Hall.
A survivors resource center has been set up at Langley Senior Citizen Center, 400 W. Emerson Ave., Monterey Park, where mental health resources are available.
Scroll down for updates.
All 11 deceased victims of Monterey Park shooting identified
Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified all 11 of the victims killed in Saturday night's Monterey Park mass shooting:
- My Nhan, (known as Mymy Nhan according to family) female, 65
- Lilian Li, female, 63
- Xiujuan Yu, female, 57
- Muoi Ung, female, 67
- Hong Jian, female, 62
- Yu Kao, male, 72
- Chia Yau, male, 76
- Valentino Alvero, male, 68
- Wen Yu, male, 64
- Ming Ma, male, 72
- Diana Tom, female, 70
Nine people were also injured in the mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration.
Monday night update on victim identifications
As of Monday night, more victims were identified:
- My My Nhan, female, 65, confirmed by coroner
- Lilan Li, female, 63, confirmed by coroner
- Valentino Alvero, male, 68, confirmed by coroner and family
- Xiujuan Yu, 57, confirmed by coroner
- Ming Wei Ma, male, age unknown, confirmed by relatives
Officials withheld the names of the other victims, pending notification of their relatives. However, witnesses identified Star Dance Studio owner Ming Wei Ma as one of the deceased.
"Of the remaining victims receiving care at LAC+USC Medical Center, one remains in serious condition. The remaining two patients are recovering. Our medical teams are working around the clock to care for them, and we remain hopeful for their complete recoveries," LAC+USC Medical Center CEO Jorge Orozco said in a statement Monday morning.
73-year-old woman released from hospital
A 73-year-old woman injured in the Monterey Park mass shooting has been released from the hospital, nearly two days after the incident.
"With tremendous gratitude to our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center, we are pleased to share that one of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting — a 73-year-old female — has been discharged from our facility," wrote Jorge Orozco, the hospital's CEO. "Our teams continue to work around the clock to care for the remaining two victims receiving treatment at LAC+USC, and we remain hopeful for their recoveries."
Sheriff Luna calls mass shooting disturbing
"This is disturbing," said Sheriff Luna during a press conference Monday. "How could you come to reason someone would do something like this? It's horrendous."
Another victim identified by LA County Coroner
The Los Angeles County Coroner's office has identified an additional victim killed in the Monterey Park shooting as 57-year-old Xiujuan Yu.
Authorities still don't know a motive
Law enforcement said they still do not have a motive for the shooting.
"We are working very hard to obtain that," said Sheriff Luna during a press conference Monday.
Another victim identified
LA County Sheriff Robert Luna identified another victim of the shooting during a press conference Monday afternoon as 68-year-old Alvaro Valentino.
Monterey Park mayor: "We will emerge resilient, and we will recover"
Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo discusses what the Star Dance Studio ballroom means to the community, the importance and optimism of Lunar New Year, and his personal reactions to Saturday night's horrific event.
"From this crisis, we will emerge resilient, and we will recover," Lo told KCAL News.
Monterey Park shooting: Coroner identifies some deceased victims
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified two of the 10 deceased victims of Saturday night's Monterey Park shooting. Other victims' identifications were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
- My Nhan, female, 65
- Lilan Li, female, 63
- Female in her 50s
- Female in her 60s
- Female in her 60s
- Male in his 70s
- Male in his 70s
- Male in his 60s
- Male in his 60s
- Male in his 70s
A survivors resource center has been set up at Langley Senior Citizen Center, 400 W. Emerson Ave., Monterey Park, where mental health resources are available.
Gunman was disarmed at second ballroom location in Alhambra
No one was injured Saturday night at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra, where authorities said at least one person at the location stopped the suspect and disarmed him when he arrived minutes after the Monterey Park mass shooting.
The New York Times reports 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, one of the family members who owns the Lai Lai, was one of those who wrestled with the gunman and disarmed him, preventing further tragedy. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene.
Brandon Tsay told the Times he was in the office Saturday night when a suspect came in with a semiautomatic pistol. The two struggled, and Tsay was able to get the gun away from the suspect.
Tsay's sister said Sunday night that it's been a struggle to keep their business open over the years, particularly through the pandemic, but their family knows how much ballrooms like this one mean to the elderly community in the San Gabriel Valley.
"My mom, she actually ran the studio for a while before she passed away actually, and then me and my brother, we ran it for a while. She always said that the elderly folks here, they always come and support us. They are family to us, we've known -- some of them have been here for 30 years," said Brenda Tsay, Brandon's sister, who also runs the studio.
It's believed many of the people who were at the Star Ballroom were also regulars at the Lai Lai.
The owners of Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio were hoping to reopen for lessons Monday, but if so, there would be increased security.
Monterey Park mass shooting: Witnesses identify one of the men killed
Witnesses have identified one of the victims killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting as the owner of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.
According to witnesses, Ming Wei Ma was killed in a final act of selflessness.
"According to the chat, he was the first to rush the shooter," said victim's friend Eric Chen. "He was just caring, and other first, people first kind of person."
Ma is one of the 10 people killed and 10 more injured during Saturday night's mass shooting.
"Heartbreaking and it's unthinkable that it would happen," said Chen.
Woody Lin, the news director for one of the largest Chinese media groups in the United States, Sino TV, said his reporters spoke to friends of Ma. The loved ones said they were with Ma seconds before the shooting.
Sources tell KCAL News Hemet home searched by law enforcement
Sources tell KCAL News that law enforcement personnel searched a home in Hemet Sunday night in connection to Saturday's mass shooting.
Property records show suspected gunman Huu Can Tran purchased a property in a mobile home community in 2013.
Hemet police and Riverside County would not confirm the search warrant, but U.S. Marshals were also on the scene.
A neighbor spoke to KCAL News about his interactions with Tran.
"I'd see him riding his little, small motorcycle in and out, and once in a while in his van, but he'd stop to pet your dog and you know, everybody around here just thought he was just some quiet little guy," said neighbor Pat Roth. "People I've talked to are just stunned that he was involved in this."
The 72-year-old's ex-wife and friends told CNN that Tran was a regular at Star Ballroom in Monterey Park. His ex-wife said they met at the location two decades ago.
She said Tran approached her and offered her free dance lessons. He was an informal instructor at the location.
Those who knew him said he did have a temper, was easily irritated and didn't trust people. His ex-wife did say he was never violent toward her. Court records show they divorced in 2005.
"Gun violence needs to stop": Sheriff Robert Luna discusses the aftermath of the Monterey Park mass shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna called on people to determine a solution to gun violence amid the aftermath of the Monterey Park mass shooting
"Gun violence needs to stop, there's too much of it," he said. "We're all standing here tonight because an individual took a weapon and did the damage that we've been talking about."
For the full article click here.
7 remain in the hospital
Seven people remain in the hospital Sunday night, out of the 10 people injured, according to Sheriff Robert Luna.
Witness describes the chaotic scene inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio
A witness described the chaotic and horrific scene inside the Star Ballroom Dance studio, the Monterey Park mass shooting site.
"I just saw him, to shoot, to hold the gun, so I run... and I hide myself," said the witness who wished to stay anonymous.
The witness claimed that the man came to the dance studio to find his wife. Authorities have not confirmed the motive behind the deadly shooting.
"He found his wife there," the witness said. "He started to shooting everybody... when they dance."
The witness said the suspect opened fire on the ballroom without saying anything.
The witness could not confirm that the gunman was the same man law enforcement had described. However, she did say that the clothes in the photo distributed by authorities seemed similar to the gunman.
The woman hopes to pay her respects and pray for everybody involved.
"I don't want to be thinking anything now," said the witness. "I just want to go to the town hall to pray for everybody and, um, that's all I need to take a rest."
For more information click here.
Monterey Park PD: Officers responded in less than three minutes
According to Monterey Park Police Department Chief Scott Wiese, officers responded to the mass shooting in less than three minutes.
"We don't wait," he said.
Wiese added that the officers that responded were some of their youngest officers, having been trained only several months before.
"They came across a scene none of them have prepared for," he said. "There were injured people inside and dead people inside. My young officers did their job."
Wiese expressed his concern to make sure his officers were OK.
Suspect identified
The suspect was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added.
Handgun recovered at the Del Amo Mall scene
Investigators seem to have recovered a handgun from the crime scene near the Del Amo Mall.
According to the sources, it appears the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van which was the subject of an armed standoff with Torrance police on Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards, next to the Del Amo Mall.
Almost a dozen officers cleared the vehicle at about 12:40 p.m., which was pinned between three armored law enforcement vehicles called Bearcats.
Shortly after the initial search, officers went to another white van that was nearby and cleared it.
The standoff ended shortly after the search of both vehicles.
Suspected gunman has died, per CBS News sources
Sources have confirmed to CBS News that the suspect has died.
According to the sources, it appears the suspect shot and killed himself inside the van which was the subject of an armed standoff with Torrance police on Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards, next to the Del Amo Mall.
Almost a dozen officers cleared the vehicle, which was pinned between three armored law enforcement vehicles called Bearcats.
Shortly after the initial search, officers went to another white van that was nearby and cleared it.
The standoff ended shortly after the search of both vehicles
For more information click here.
Lai Lai Ballroom closed Sunday; Reopens Monday but students and teachers subject to searches
The second dance studio that the suspected gunman went to closed its doors for Sunday, according to an Instagram post from the Lai Lai Ballroom.
"In observance of the tragedy at Star Dance last night, Lai Lai will be closed today," the post read. "Tea and night dances are suspected until further notice. Lai Lai will reopen Monday for lessons only. As an extra precaution, all students and teachers are subject to search prior to entering the studio. Our prayers go out to all the victims' families."
'I'll never be able to feel safe here again,' says Monterey Park resident after mass shooting
Just hours after a mass shooting claimed 10 lives and left 10 others injured, residents in Monterey Park are reeling.
Mental health support available for students of Robert Hill Lane Elementary School
Mental health support will be available to the students of Robert Hill Lane Elementary School following the devastating shooting.
The school is about 3 miles away from the shooting. Additionally, the Los Angeles Unified School District said that they will have additional patrols on campus.
"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains a top priority in all that we do," officials said.
Luna: "I could tell you that it is not a high-powered assault rifle"
During a press conference on Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Robert Luna stated that he did not believe a "high-powered" rifle was used in the shooting.
"I could tell you that it's not a high-powered assault rifle, but I don't want to get into the specifics of the weapon," said Luna.
SWAT officers clear vehicle of interest in Torrance
SWAT officers have moved in on the vehicle of interest in Torrance.
Almost a dozen officers cleared the vehicle, which was pinned between three armored law enforcement vehicles called Bearcats.
Shortly after the initial search, officers went to another white van that was nearby and cleared it.
The standoff appears to be over.
Victim's assistance center set up in Monterey Park
A victim's assistance center has been set up at the Langley Senior Center located at 400 W. Emerson in Monterey Park.
Law enforcement surround vehicle in Torrance
Torrance Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are working to resolve a barricade situation near the Del Amo Mall.
The barricade situation has closed the intersection of Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards.
SWAT teams were seen at about 12:30 p.m. staging nearby the vehicle of interest.
During a press conference, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said authorities believe there is a person in the vehicle, however, they do not know their condition.
For more information click here.
Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008
Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured.
The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008.
Below are statements that are emerging amid the news:
"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead." - President Biden
For more reactions from public officials click here.
Monterey Park mass shooting: 2nd possible scene in Alhambra cleared after authorities investigate possible connection
As officials investigate a mass shooting in Monterey Park, police converged on a second possible scene in neighboring Alhambra early Sunday.
The second possible scene was located at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio on 120 block of South Garfield Avenue though it remains unclear whether the two scenes were connected.
Just before 7 a.m., police cleared the scene, though it remains unclear what connection, if any, may have existed as between the Alhambra location and the site of the Monterey Park mass shooting. The entire area appeared cordoned off while authorities investigated for several hours.
For more click here.
'Unbelievable, horrific, tragic,' LA County Supervisor reacts after mass shooting
"Unbelievable, horrific, and tragic."
Words that summed up Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis's reaction following Monterey Park's mass shooting where 10 people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded with injuries that ranged between stable to critical.
For more click here.
Monterey Park mass shooting: 10 killed, 10 injured after Southern California Lunar New Year festival, shooter at large
Ten people were killed, and another 10 were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. The suspect remains at large.
According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a "shots fired" call at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.
For more information click here.