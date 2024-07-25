The best wireless security cameras give you peace of mind when you travel

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Arlo

Summer is the perfect time to take a well-deserved vacation. But it's a crazy world out there. A wireless security camera can give you some peace of mind while you're away from home by letting you keep an eye on things from anywhere in the world.

But what kind of features should you look for when shopping for a wireless security camera? Ideally you'll have high-resolution video, night vision, motion detection with customizable real-time alerts. You'll also want to be able to view live video feeds from your smartphone.

We've gathered some of the best wireless security cameras you can choose from ahead of your summer travel plans. There are options from brands like Blink and Nest at different price points, each with their own unique set of features and options.

Best wireless security camera: Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera

Amazon

Our favorite wireless home security camera is the Arlo Pro 5S 2K. With its 2K HDR video quality and 12x zoom, it can capture every detail you need for a clear picture of what's going on at home. This easy to set up camera includes color night vision for full-color footage eat night nights. It also has an integrated spotlight for better visibility that can also act as a deterrent for any unwelcome guests you may have hanging about.

It also has a wide 160° field of view so you can see more of your property. Plus, with the Arlo Secure Plan trial, you'll have access to premium features like 30-day video cloud storage, advanced detection for people, packages, and vehicles and 24/7 emergency response. This will cost an additional fee, but it's well worth it for all of the features you can benefit from with the paid service.

All in all, this is an excellent wireless security camera with everything you need to make sure everything's all good when you're home or away.

Best pan-and-tilt wireless security camera: Lorex Pan & Tilt Indoor Security Camera

Amazon

Want a great indoor cam with unparalleled pan-and-tilt features so you can see everything without multiple cameras? This Lorex option has you covered. It can swivel left, right, up and down and includes great digital zoom so nothing has to escape your sight. It also has a night vision range of 32 feet.

Outside of its visual range, this Lorex camera doesn't skimp on essential features. It offers two-way audio so you can communicate with anyone near the camera. Plus, like many of its competitors, it includes decent object detection for people and animals.

With its 2K resolution, this unit captures more detail than many competitors in this price range as well. Plus, it's compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa, so if you have a smart home setup, you can have your smart assistant move the camera around for you when you're ready to see the rest of your home, inside and out, when you check in for the day.

Best 4K resolution wireless security camera: Reolink Argus 4 Pro

Amazon

This wireless security camera is the best option if you want crystal clear 4K video, plus viewing angles and a generous 180-degree field of view. Plus, thanks to Reolink's ColorX technology, you can see what's going on with vibrant, full-color vision both day and night, even in complete darkness.

It also features a rechargeable battery that charges fully in just 10 minutes and can be paired with a compatible 6W solar panel for non-stop, 24-hour surveillance if you'd prefer to keep it outdoors instead of inside.

Installing the Argus 4 Pro is a breeze too, and with its built-in two-way audio and remote access via the Reolink app, you'll have communication capabilities right out of the box. You're paying extra for the high quality video feed, but it's well worth it if you want to be able to see everything with clarity.

Best compact wireless security camera: Blink Indoor (3rd Gen)

Amazon

This wireless Blink camera packs a punch when it comes to features and performance. It's also super easy to move around and reposition due to its compact size and unique square shape.

With the Blink Indoor camera, you can keep a watchful eye on your surroundings thanks to its live video streaming, two-way audio and night vision for round-the-clock monitoring.

It's even better if you have a Blink video doorbell, as it can deliver chime notifications and alerts directly from the camera. That means you can extend your coverage to larger areas of your home without additional full-sized devices. Plus, it can run for up to two years on just two AA lithium batteries.

It's a full-featured camera in a small package that works even better when you pair it with other Blink devices, but it stands tall on its own. Keep in mind that you will need to purchase the Blink Sync Module 2, which comes at an additional fee.

Best wireless security camera for object detection: Google Nest indoor/outdoor cam (2nd Gen)

Amazon

Some wireless cameras send you notifications for just about anything that moves outside. This Google Nest cam has absolutely fantastic object detection capabilities that'll make sure you aren't bothered every five minutes unless there's something actually going on that you need to know about.

It's also super easy to set up. Whether you choose to place it indoors or outdoors, the camera's magnetic connection makes it easy to snap onto its included mount and go about your business. Remove it for recharging whenever you need, and put it back up when it's time to monitor again.

Outside of its great detection features it boasts HD video quality, night vision and two-way audio. Plus, Google offers a generous video storage package that includes up to 3 hours of cloud storage at no additional cost, which is somewhat rare these days.