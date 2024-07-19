We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are lots of good options for protecting your home with a wireless security camera system. Getty Images

The best wireless security camera systems offer a wide variety of smart home features, customizations and ease of setup while protecting both you and your property. But with inflation still high and the rising costs of goods right now, it can get expensive to add security cameras to your home.

It doesn't have to be, though. There are lots of options available to you, many of which can be cost-effective solutions to securing your home. It just takes a little research to find the right one.

And that's what the list below can help you with. The list below outlines some of the top options in wireless outdoor security cameras right now — so if you're interested in using this type of system to protect your home, it can help to start with these choices.

Start comparing some of the best home security options available to you here.

Best wireless outdoor security cameras 2024

If you're on the hunt for the best wireless outdoor security cameras, here are the best systems based on cost, set-up, add-ons and more.

Best for cost: Ring

Ring is one of the least expensive options available on the market right now and includes some of the best features, including:

DIY or professional installation

Top-grade sensors

Additions and add-ons, like an upgraded WiFi router and a monitoring plan

Ring ranges from $5 to $20 a month, or you can save even more if you make an annual purchase.

For the outdoor cameras, spotlight cameras start at $130 and wired flood lights start at $140.

Learn more about the home security options available from Ring now.

Best for set-up: Frontpoint

If you're looking for a security system that doesn't require a professional to do it for you, try Frontpoint. You can customize to your liking and rather than make an appointment and have someone come to your home, you can take the DIY approach.

Frontpoint's starter home security system starts at $69 but you can also build your own setup to include any mix of indoor and outdoor cameras, a smart door lock, a motion sensor, a doorbell camera, and so much more.

Best for no contracts: SimpliSafe

You can choose from both indoor and outdoor camera packages from SimpliSafe and none of them require a contract to get the protection you need for your home. Outdoor camera packages range in price from $235 to $355, depending on your needs. You can also build your own system to customize based on your preferences.

While SimpliSafe makes it easy for folks to set up on their own (they don't tell you that you need to have specific tools for setup), you may still want the additional help of a pro — so you can add professional installation setup at checkout for $125.

Compare the SimpliSafe options for securing your home now.

Best for reviews: Vivint

Vivint is a giant in the security system game. They offer smart home systems, security systems, and cameras for both indoor and outdoor use. Because of their longstanding history, they've installed devices at millions of homes. Which means they have a lot of reviews.

Vivint has a 3.1 star rating on Trustpilot, and boasts more than 32,000 reviews. To compare, Ring has 5,648 reviews while Frontpoint has 12,677. Most folks in reviews praise their professional installation and customer service representatives. Complaints include long-term contracts and some faulty equipment. Rather than pre-set packages, you can custom-build your equipment that's the right match for your home.

Explore the home security options available from Vivint now.

Best for smart homes: Abode

Abode integrates with many popular smart home devices and controls, including Apple HomeKit and Google Nest. If you use an Amazon Alexa or a similar assistant, you can probably use Abode with it.

Abode offers a la carte and bundle options and if you catch one of their frequent sales, you can get a great deal on a security system. These deals don't come all the time but catching one means you could save more on an Abode package that integrates with your smart home.

Best for add-ons and perks: ADT

Whether you opt for DIY or professional installation, you'll need to agree to a 3-year contract, at minimum. The packages are customizable, and you can choose from a variety of cameras for indoor and outdoor use, keypads and Google Nest products, including doorbells and hubs. If you aren't sure what type of packages or products to choose from, you may want to opt for a free quote so you can customize your order based on your needs.

Compare the top home security picks from ADT and get started with protecting your home today.

How to pick the best wireless outdoor security camera

Since everyone has different home sizes, layouts, and needs, not all consumers are going to have the same priorities when it comes to picking outdoor security cameras.

"When choosing a device, consider which features are most important to you," says Elaine Smith, Director of Product, Ring and Blink at Amazon. "[This includes] weatherproof tech, high-resolution video quality, night vision, motion detection, or compatibility with other smart home devices."

User experience is also an important aspect, according to Egor Olteanu, CEO of Volt.ai — an AI-based security company.

"It's very frustrating to have a camera that's super smart with the latest and greatest tech, but takes you a week to figure out how to use," Olteanu says. "Because of [its] complexity, you end up not using it to its full capability [and] paying a premium for tech with limited day-to-day effectiveness."

How to choose between do-it-yourself and professional help

Setting up a security system can be time-consuming and in fear of doing it wrong, you may want to get the help of someone who has done it before. But you may not need to.

"Setting up a camera on your own is simple and requires little to no maintenance!" Smith says. "Determine if your space is compatible with wired devices or if a battery-operated camera is a better option."

Depending on where you live and your needs, you may want professional help. Hussein AbuHassan, President at LENX, says you need to consider your security needs, professional monitoring preferences, and potential insurance discounts.

"Some insurance companies offer discounts on homeowners' insurance premiums if you have a professionally monitored security system," AbuHassan says. "This can help offset some of the costs of the security service."