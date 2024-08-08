The best USB-C cables for your Apple iPhone 15 and other devices offer quick power

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If it feels like charging your iPhone or iPad is going a bit too slowly, you might need a new charging cable. If you've got one of the latest Apple phones, start by checking to make sure you've got a reliable USB-C cable.

When it comes to iPads, Apple brought the USB-C port to standard to those models in 2022, so if you're buying one of the latest iPad Pros or iPad Airs, make sure you know what kind of accessories you need to buy with them. A USB-C cable is a must-have, even if you're charging a MacBook, unless you prefer to use its MagSafe charger instead.

Switching from Lightning to USB-C for most iPhone users might be a big change, but it doesn't have to be pricey. The good news is that if you already have a Chromebook, a new Kindle model, an Android phone or even a new pair of wireless earbuds, you probably already have a USB-C cable. If not, we've got plenty of picks for you to choose from below that won't break the bank. Now's the time to make sure you've got everything you need for back to school too, so get your kids (or yourself) a charger that works.

Apple USB-C woven charge cable

This Apple charger is one of the best the brand has offered thus far, and it's quite affordable, considering the upcharge on several Apple products.

The Apple USB-C woven charge cable is your go-to for charging, syncing and moving data. And since it's from Apple, expect a snug fit and zero fuss every time. But one of the best features by far about this particular cable is the fact that it ditches Apple's typical wire setup for the more sturdy woven cable that has more flexibility and give to it.

Most of Apple's previous chargers fell victim too often to frayed wires and other concerns. But the woven cables, many of which have come with products like the brand's premium MacBooks, eliminate those issues. So even if you're a little rough with your cords, you should still be able to use this USB-C charge cable... at least until Apple changes its mind about chargers again.

Cable Matters Thunderbolt 4 cable

The Intel-certified Thunderbolt 4 cable fits the bill nicely. Not only is it rugged and dependable with a one-year warranty for any potential snags, but it can charge quickly with its 100-watt capacity.

It supports ultra-fast data transfer at 40 Gbps, works with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery, and can even fast-charge certain Samsung devices, making it versatile for various gadgets beyond just your phone.

One great thing that you might also notice is how sturdy the cable is; the big draw is going to be how long it'll last -- and with this thick wire coating, it should keep you going for a long while.

It's a great overall choice for a replacement cable or your first purchase with your new phone or tablet.

Anker braided USB-C charge cable

Anker is always a dependable name if you need good and affordable tech, and its USB-C charge cables that opt for a braided style are always a safe bet.

The Anker braided USB-C charge cable comes in a striking red, which is a fun twist on the typical black, white, or gray cables, and you can get two in a pack for just $13. You don't have to only use it with your iPhone 15, it's compatible with almost any USB-C device, be it phones, tablets, or laptops.

Plus, with its tough nylon exterior and strong fiber core, it's designed to handle up to 12,000 bends; if the kids somehow get their hands on it and decide to wear it as a necklace, it's still going to be good.

Belkin BoostCharge USB-C to USB-C power cable

This lengthy cable is a fantastic choice, no matter whether you're charging your iPhone, iPad or other device. It's a great replacement for Apple's 240-watt charging cable, and it's cheaper, too. It's a braided cable that can detect overheating and can even keep devices from continuing to charge until they've cooled down.

While the cable doesn't support high-speed data transfers, you won't need it if you're just charging your devices – and for the price (it's currently discounted), you could do a lot worse. Here, you get the confidence of a larger brand like Belkin to rely on, as well as most of your needs met as someone looking for a great charging alternative.

You also can trust the Belkin name, as it's been pretty reliable in terms of tech needs, so don't be afraid to give it a whirl.

Anker Powerline Gen 2 cable

This cable is an affordable USB-C charge cable that's great for most use cases, but it's especially good for its price. It can support up to 100 watts, so even the most power-hungry iPhone 15 or even your MacBook Pro won't be a problem. Whether you decide to get a new iPad Air or a beefy iPhone 15 Pro unit, you'll be covered.

For data, you're getting a rate of up to 10 Gbps. It comes with a lifetime warranty, but keep in mind, its length is just three feet. But if you keep your phone charging on your nightstand with a charging brick or near you when it's juicing up again for the night, this shouldn't be an issue.

This USB-C cable would be the perfect choice for traveling when you don't need lengthy cables or extra distance to get tangled up in a bag -- and you know you always need a charger when traveling.

OWC Thunderbolt 4 cable

The OWC Thunderbolt 4 cable is a universal solution for USB-C and USB-4 devices. It offers full compatibility and supports speeds up to 40 Gbps and power delivery up to 240 W, making it an excellent plug-and-play solution for various devices, including newer iPhones, Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks and Surface tablets. It supports up to an 8K display.

The OWC Thunderbolt 4 cable is available in four lengths ranging from 0.3 meters (11.8 inches) to 2 meters (6 feet, 6.7 inches). The price shown is for the 0.7-meter cable (2 feet, 3.6 inches).

You may not recognize the brand name, but don't let that stop you from getting a charge cable that works great for your needs, whether you need it to charge a laptop or other device.





What to know about buying USB-C cables for iPhones and iPads

Before you dive in to pick out the right USB-C charge cable for you, there are a few things to keep in mind. Data transfer speeds will vary from the new iPad Pro and iPad Air to the iPhone 15 lineup. For instance, only the iPhone 15 Pro line will support higher speeds.

This is important; devices like the iPhone Pro phones will transfer up to 10 gigabits of data per second, you won't get that speed with just any cable. Apple made sure to note during last year's iPhone 15 announcement keynote that you will need to use an "optional" new USB-C 3.0 cable for faster speeds. Otherwise, you'll be left with the slower USB-C 2.0 standard. Apple includes a USB-C cable that offers this in the iPhone 15 box, so you won't have to look elsewhere to buy one.

Essentially, that means that yes, you'll need to spend some extra money if you want to get the fastest data transfer speeds you can. Whether you do that by buying an official Apple product or third-party equipment is up to you.

Note that you may not need higher data transfer speeds of a USB-C 3.0 cable. That's because most people back up their Apple iPhones, iPads and other smartphones using the cloud. If you have a large amount of photos to back up to a hard drive or a large file to transfer, however, a faster USB-C 3.0 cable will come in very handy.

Keep in mind that you'll also need a charger brick, as those don't come with iPhones. That's now on you to provide.

What's the difference between USB-C and Lightning cables?

Both USB-C and Lightning cables are meant for charging your devices and transferring data. They both work with different devices and come from different origins.

The USB-C is a universal connector, and a wide variety of brands, especially newer devices like the iPhone 15 and Android phones, as well as laptops, Kindles and tablets. One of its standout features is its reversibility, meaning you don't have to worry about which side is up when plugging it in.

On the other hand, the Lightning cable is an Apple-exclusive connector, which is mostly used for iPhones, iPads and a few other Apple gadgets. It also has a reversible design, which Apple introduced in 2012.

While USB-C has become more widespread due to its versatility, Lightning was the staple for Apple users up until the debut of the iPhone 15 and the iPad Pro in 2018. USB-C is a more universally adopted choice, whereas Lightning had been dedicated to Apple's ecosystem. Now, USB-C is a widely-used standard across Apple's footprint with the iPad transition completed – though Apple Watch users will need to make sure they use the charging puck that comes with their device.