Best back-to-school deals on computer monitors: Level up your display for 2024

Need a new computer monitor to kick off the school year? We've got you covered. The experts at CBS Essentials have compiled the best back-to-school deals on monitors from top-rated brands like Samsung, LG, ASUS and more to help you get ready for back to school.

Finding the right computer monitor can be quite a challenge. How do you know which one will meet your needs for school? It can be especially tricky if you're studying graphic design or if you're a student who likes to play games and is looking for a gaming monitor that can double as a study tool.

We've simplified the process by doing the research for you and have found the top computer monitor deals you can get right now.

Best back-to-school deals on computer monitors

Shop the best deals on computer monitors now and head back to school with the perfect pick for you.

Apple Studio Display: $1,500 ($300 off)

This 27-inch monitor is the cheaper version of the Apple Pro Display XDR. Its sleek, minimalistic design resembles a full iMac, and at just 14 pounds, it's light enough to fit any home setup. Encased in a silver enclosure, it's a futuristic display behemoth that offers 5K resolution, a 12MP webcam with Center Stage support and a six-speaker sound system with three microphones.

It offers three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 connection to make it easy to connect to your Mac, MacBook or PC for use as a main or secondary display. It can also charge up your Apple products that now use USB-C connectivity to juice up. Plus, the adjustable stand can tilt up to 30 degrees so you can customize it to your liking.

This monitor, while pricey, delivers on all fronts as it give you a crisp, great-looking display whether you work with photos, edit video or do run-of-the-mill office-centric tasks with it. It's also a fantastic monitor for everyday tasks and watching TV or movies.

24" Sceptre curved LED monitor: $88



This budget-friendly monitor is even more budget-friendly right now on Amazon. It's an affordable gaming monitor that'll fit on most desks, and you can adjust it to your liking in several different ways.

The Sceptre features a 1080p LED display with an 1800R curvature so you can feel as though you're actually inside of your favorite games and entertainment. Images look crisp and clear, and you feel like you're wrapped around a screen while you sit at your desk.

But where it really shines in terms of gaming is its 8ms response time and 75ms refresh rate, which means less blurring so you can take cover or revive your in-game teammate quickly if you need.

Plus, this monitor can tilt 15 degrees backward and five degrees forward for added flexibility so you can customize the way it sits on your desk to your liking. Not bad for a gaming monitor under $100.

32" LG Ultragear QHD adjustable gaming monitor: $399 (save $100)



Want to spend a bit more on a great gaming monitor that can pull double duty for your daily driver PC as well? This LG Ultragear number has you covered, no matter what you plan on doing with it.

This adjustable monitor features an almost-borderless QHD display (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), 1ms response time and an165 Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with HDR 10 as well so your favorite games and media will give you eye-popping color and true hues as well. And with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Free Sync features, you know it'll slot into your gaming regimen just fine.

The monitor can tilt, pivot and adjust to the best height and angle for gaming, so you can get into your gaming groove easily and quickly. Or you can set everything up perfectly to handle your next lengthy report or assignment. This monitor can tackle just about anything.

24" Koorui business computer monitor: $86 (save $24)

This is another great budget option for students. Sometimes you don't need much from your monitor if you're mainly concerned with checking email, getting your assignments finished, and browsing online. This is one affordable option that can give you that.

It offers full HD at 1920 x 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, which means it's good for viewing documents like the materials you need for class, but it can also serve up delicious visuals in-game or make your favorite TV show pop.

Additionally, it boasts a flicker-free display, blue light filter and adjustable tilting screen for improved comfort. This helps you limit eye and neck strain when working on the computer for long periods. Whether you're studying or busting loose, it can help you achieve anything you'd like.

32" Samsung M8 smart 4K computer monitor: $600 (save $100)



Students who want to do schoolwork and stream movies from one device will want to take advantage of this deal.

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more, all without the need for any external devices.

It provides an interface similar to many Smart TVs with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for an ideal viewing experience. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

Beyond its smart capabilities, it comes in a variety of smart colors like white, pink, green or blue and is incredibly slim.

ASUS ProArt display monitor: $239 (save $50)

This monitor was created from the ground up for creative students and professionals. If you're working with visual mediums and creating art, you'll want to pay attention.

The ProArt Display OLED display offers lifelike, detailed visuals in addition to exceptional colors, thanks to true 10-bit color depth. So if you have a piece that you're adamant about looking a certain way, this is the monitor to get.

You'll be able to adjust the display's hues to match your vision, making it one of the more appropriate monitor choices for anyone who wants the most professional way to create and share their art.

The monitor also supports multiple HDR formats and ASUS ProArt Hardware Calibration technology for enhanced color accuracy.





Kyy 15" portable monitor: $65 with Prime (save $71)

If you're in need of a portable monitor for back to school, this is a great deal. This option from Kyy delivers stunning visuals, which means you don't have to sacrifice quality for a monitor that'll give you great performance on the go.

It has an advanced IPS screen with a 178-degree wide viewing angle and HDR as well as surprisingly bright colors.

But more importantly, it's ultra-portable with its slim profile, measuring just 0.3 inches and weighing a mere 1.7 pounds, makes it great for travel and it comes with a scratch-proof smart cover made of PU leather, which not only protects the display but also doubles as a stand.

If you need to take your homework or other projects with you often, this is a great additional screen that can make things much easier to work when you're on the move.

Asus ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM ultrawide curved monitor: $1,190 (save $110)

Although this monitor is meant for gaming, there's no reason you couldn't add it to your desk for all-purpose use during the school year. While it excels primarily at gaming, it's great for much more than that.

This 34-inch monitor has an 800R curvature with a 3440 x 1440 OLED display. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time.

Plus, it offers stunning contrast that gives you true blacks and vibrant colors, and a mix of dark and bright elements. It also has all the bells and whistles you need for a quality gaming-centric display.

Interestingly enough, this model also lets you control two devices with just one keyboard and mouse, should you need to work or play across multiple pieces of tech.