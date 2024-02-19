Best Presidents Day 2024 deals at Wayfair: Save on furniture, kitchen appliances and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Presidents Day weekend has always been a great time to shop for furniture, buy appliances and find low-priced upgrades for your home. There are some great Presidents Day deals live at Wayfair right now, with discounts of up to 70% that don't require waiting until February 19.

The retailer is calling its 2024 Presidents Day sale its biggest sale since Black Friday. We've found serious deals on coffee tables, appliances, coffee makers and more at Wayfair's sale. There are a lot of Presidents Day mattress deals at Wayfair, as well -- you can put a new one on your bed for well under $500.

Best Presidents Day 2024 deals at Wayfair

Tap the button below to see all of Wayfair's Presidents Day deals, including finds by Keurig, Cuisinart, Samsung and more beloved brands. Or read on for our top Wayfair Presidents Day 2024 deal picks.

Free-form teak coffee table: 68% off

Foundry Select via Wayfair

This teak wood-slab coffee table adds some rustic flair to any space. It has four metal hairpin legs and makes for a cool statement piece. Even better: No two of these tables are alike. That's great if you like to stand out; just keep in mind that dimensions may vary slightly. Overall, you can expect dimensions around 17 inches by 40 inches by 28 inches.

"I was blown away by this natural piece of art that totally gives my living space an extra flare," a reviewer says. "Hands down, this work of art is a true conversation piece."

One of our favorite Presidents Day 2024 deals at Wayfair, this four-leg coffee table is currently $183, reduced from $570.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise: 26% off



Wayfair

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow-style seat tops and seats three.

Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

This sectional sofa is currently $2,500, reduced from $3,396. White-glove delivery is included in the price, as are three toss pillows. And if you've been burned by Ikea furniture one too many times, know this: This sofa comes fully assembled.

Dimensions: 141 inches by 47 inches by 38 inches.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: 16% off



Wayfair

This top-rated coffee appliance can not only make a single cup of coffee at a time, but also store up to 75 ounces of water, so you can brew enough for all the coffee lovers in your life before having to refill.

The device features a strong-brew button, an iced-coffee setting (because it's bound to get sunny again sometime) and hot water on demand -- perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on all those cool nights we still have to get through.

Wayfair typically lists the coffee maker for $190, but you can snag it for $160 now.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel set: 64% off

Wayfair

If you're looking for doorbuster savings, this is the Wayfair kitchen deal for you. The Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 64% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered sauté pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

The 11-piece set retails for $615, but it's currently marked down to just $220 for Presidents Day. That's quite a steal for an 11-piece premium stainless-steel cookware set -- and from a major name brand, too.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer: 46% off



Wayfair

If you've always wanted a stylish stand mixer in your kitchen, but have balked at the prices, now is the time to treat yourself.

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts.

It features 12 speeds and can be used for kneading dough, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding meats and more.

This mixer comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Get the mixer on sale now for $250, reduced from $460.

GE 27.7 cubic-foot French door smart refrigerator: 46% off

Wayfair

Upgrade your kitchen with this on-sale smart refrigerator by GE that features a French door design and advanced water filtration for the ice maker and water dispenser. It comes with convenient features like a child lock and smart door alarm.

Stay organized inside the fridge with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width LED-lit drawer and spacious door storage. Plus, the fingerprint-resistant finish keeps it looking clean -- effortlessly.

This fridge is currently $1,797 at Wayfair for Presidents Day, reduced from $3,299.

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range: 10% off

Samsung via Wayfair

Cook two dishes at the same time, but at different temperatures, with Samsung's Flex Duo freestanding electric range. Use the full oven for a large roast -- or split it into two smaller ovens that can, say, bake a hot pie in one section and gently reheat a casserole in the other.

This 4.6-star-rated range features Wi-Fi connectivity, so it can be controlled via smartphone. Use your phone to preheat, adjust the time and temperature of your oven and monitor your cooktop from wherever you are.

The Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range is currently $1,484 at Wayfair's Presidents Day sale, reduced from $1,649.

LG stackable washer and dryer set: 37% off

LG via Wayfair

Save 37% on a stackable LG washer and dryer set now at Wayfair. This set features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, and then automatically select the right wash and dry motions, temperatures and fabric care.

This smart set includes Wi-Fi connectivity. Activate smart learner in the LG ThinQ app and the wash tower will remember your preferred settings. You can even use the smart pairing feature, which allows the washer to tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

This set is currently $1,800, reduced from $2,860.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum: 23% off



Samsung

The Samsung JetBot AI+ robot vacuum is one of the best on the market. It boasts distinct features such as remote home monitoring and object recognition help set it apart from the rest of the pack. It's usually a splurge, but you can score it on sale now at a discount at Wayfair's Presidents Day sale.

What really sets it apart as a top-notch cleaning tool is its advanced dust filtration system. While many robot vacuums rely on just one or two layers of filtration, Samsung's robot vacuum goes the extra mile with five. This means your home will be practically dust and debris-free.

And then there's the design. This futuristic-looking vacuum features an impressive LiDAR sensor that pops up when it's time to clean. It also comes with a self-emptying clean station, which ensures you don't have to empty the vacuum every time it's full. Controlling it is simple too, thanks to the SmartThings app that links seamlessly with other smart devices.

This robovac is currently $1,000, reduced from $1,299.

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper: 34% off

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa includes a full-sized pull-out bed. The Serta-designed sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame. It's upholstered in soft polyester fabric and features Serta Dream Coils for extra support and durability.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

The Serta sleeper sofa regularly retails for $1,230, but right now you can get it for $814 at the Wayfair Presidents Day event.



