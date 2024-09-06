The best Apple deals ahead of next week's announcements can save you hundreds

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Apple is getting ready to debut a slew of new products. In just days, the latest Apple event will unveil the new iPhone 16 as well as new watches, AirPods, and more. We expect to hear more about Apple Intelligence AI features, an upgraded Siri, call recording and transcription and much more.

With a slate of new Apple goodies on the horizon, we're seeing price drops on the older products across the board. While it's rare to find deals on iPhones, there are plenty of discounts on must-have Apple devices that you can scoop up right now before the new hotness is announced.

We've scoured the internet to find those deals for you so you can save some serious cash ahead of time.

Best Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $190 (24% off)

Apple

Amazon has slashed the price of the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds with the USB Type-C charging case. You can snag a pair for just $190 right now.

These Apple wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, a wireless charging case and up to a six-hour battery life (or up to 30 hours with multiple charges from their charging case).

If you're an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or iMac user, these are the wireless earbuds you want to pair with your gear. You get auto pairing between all of your Apple devices, plus the ability to locate the AirPods Pro earbuds using the Find My app.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $89 (31% off)

Apple

Snag these Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) today for just $89 today, or 31% off their usual price.

There's a big difference between these second-generation Apple AirPods and the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). This version does not have a wireless charging case. Battery life is up to five hours per charge (or up to 24 hours with multiple charges in the case).

These wireless earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with all of your other Apple gear. They rely on Apple's H1 chip to automatically pair with your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac and/or MacBook. Features missing from these less expensive earbuds, that you will find in the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), include adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a transparency mode.

These earbuds are also not sweat- or water-resistant. But for someone looking for high-quality stereo audio, these AirPods (2nd Generation) offer a really good value.

Apple AirPods Max: $449 (18% off)

Apple via Amazon

Looking to splurge on new AirPods? The third-generation AirPods Max are an excellent choice. They're certainly the best of Apple's entire lineup, and status symbols, to say the least.

Hardly understated, the Apple AirPods Max are all about big, booming sound, cushioned earcups, active noise-cancelation technology, and a special transparency mode so you can hear what you need to when you need to. All that, and they still manage to pack in 15 hours of listening, and they even come in a variety of different colors.

The AirPods Max usually go for $549, but they're on sale for $449 right now.

Best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): $299 (25% off)

Amazon

The current model Apple Watch Series 9 is the most popular smartwatch in the world. It's designed to work in conjunction with an Apple iPhone, allowing you to answer calls, respond to texts and more from your wrist. (The Apple Watch 9 is not compatible with Android phones.)

Apple Watch is designed to do it all -- help you communicate, stream music, stay up-to-date on the news, serve as a fitness tracker and health monitoring device, help you stay productive, call for help in an emergency, play games, display your favorite photos and so much more.

You don't have to get the Series 9 to upgrade to all its improved features, but you'll be glad that you did it you tae the plunge. Keep in mind that new models will not have the blood oxygen monitoring feature, however.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $689 (14% off)

Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently Apple's most powerful and versatile smartwatch. It's designed primarily for outdoor adventurers and features a more rugged design and longer battery life than the Apple Watch Series 9. However, just about anyone can take advantage of its advanced features.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a brighter, always-on display. Its casing is made from durable titanium, and the watch bands available for it are equally hardy. In addition to more precise GPS navigation, the watch has a built-in emergency siren, plus a slew of other health, fitness and safety features.

The watch offers advanced metrics and views in the Workout app, including Heart Rate Zones, custom workouts and cycling workout views. Meanwhile, precision dual-frequency GPS provides incredible accuracy for calculating distance, pace and route maps.

The Depth app shows the time, current depth, water temperature, duration under water and maximum depth you've reached, while the Oceanic+ app puts a dive computer on your wrist. And that's just a sampling of what the now-discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 is capable of. There's much more.

Best Apple AirTags deals

Apple AirTags: Save up to 19%

Apple

AirTags are the perfect Apple accessory to help you quickly locate any item that one of these Bluetooth trackers is attached to, such as your wallet, purse, keys, TV remote, or eyeglass case.

These reliable trackers use a worldwide network of connected iPhones to help you find anything you've misplaced (as long as an AirTag is attached to it). Once it's been activated, you can locate an AirTag using your iPhone, iPad or Mac that's connected to the internet.

Also, you can use the AirTag's Precision Finding feature to locate an item your tracker is attached to when you're nearby, but the item is out of sight, such as when the TV remote or your keys slip under a couch cushion. Using an AirTag is also a great way to prevent yourself from accidentally leaving an item, like your purse, behind at a restaurant. Each water-resistant AirTag uses a replaceable battery that lasts up to one year.

Best Apple iPad deals



Apple 2024 13" iPad Air M2 (128GB): $735 (8% off)



Amazon

The 2024 13-inch iPad Air features everything people love about the 11-inch iPad Air but with a larger Liquid Retina touchscreen display. The larger screen makes it perfect for multitasking. The larger screen is also ideal for streaming TV shows and movies, editing photos or videos, or performing tasks that require extra on-screen real estate.

This version of the iPad is powered using Apple's M2 processor. The base model comes with 128GB of storage, but you can upgrade this to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB at the time of purchase. Choose between a light blue, purple, space gray or starlight casing color and between a Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi/cellular configuration.

The 13-inch iPad Air also comes equipped with a 12MP front- and rear-facing camera and supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity. Battery life is up to 10 hours. This larger-sized version of the tablet is still very lightweight and thin. It measures 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.24 inches and weighs just 1.26 pounds.

We recommend the iPad Air to anyone who wants a powerful, slim and versatile general-purpose tablet.

Apple 2024 11" iPad Pro: $899 (10% off)

Amazon

Both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro tablets now feature a stunning Ultra Retina XDR display (with a 2,420 x 1,669 pixel resolution). This is the brightest and most detailed display ever offered on an iPad.

The iPad Pro is powered using Apple's premier M4 processor. The base model comes equipped with 256GB of storage, but you can upgrade this to 512GB, 1TB or 2TB at the time of purchase. You can also choose between a silver or space black casing.

The front and rear of the tablet are equipped with a 12MP camera, but the back of the device also has an integrated LiDAR scanner (used for augmented reality and certain other specialized applications). The iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity and also comes in a Wi-Fi-only or Wi-Fi-with-cellular configuration.

This is the tablet you want in your hands when performing higher-end tasks that require extra processing power -- like photo or video editing, working with massive spreadsheets, gaming or doing any type of content creation. At the time of purchase, if you upgrade the iPad Pro to a 1TB or 2TB configuration, you're also given the chance to upgrade the display to utilize Apple's new nano-texture glass. This increases the vibrancy and detail of what you see on the touchscreen while reducing glare.

It's well worth upgrading your tablet to this high-end model. The iPad Pro allows you to experience all of the best functionality and the highest level of performance that an iPad has to offer.

Apple 2024 13" iPad Pro M4 (256GB): $1,195 (8% off)

Amazon

Hands down, the 13-inch version of the 2024 iPad Pro is the most powerful tablet that Apple has ever released. When you use it with the newly redesigned Apple Magic Keyboard (now on sale for $339) and Apple Pencil Pro (now on sale for $119), the tablet rivals what's possible using an Apple MacBook Pro laptop.

The larger size touchscreen is perfect for multitasking or running apps that require extra screen space. Plus, the performance of this tablet is lightning-fast and extremely efficient, thanks to the new M4 processor.

The iPad Pro is ideal for handling tasks that require lots of computing power, like editing 4K (or even 8K) video, editing high-resolution photos, doing any sort of graphic arts or computer-aided design (CAD) work, managing advanced spreadsheets, experiencing high-end games and so much more. Plus, the display makes TV shows and movies look amazing, especially when you upgrade to Apple's nano-texture glass for the display.

The iPad Pro offers all-day battery life (up to 10 hours) and supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity. It also comes in your choice of a space black or silver casing.

Be sure to check out our hands-on iPad Pro review to discover everything our in-house tech experts love about this latest tablet. And if you're wondering how the Apple 2024 13-inch iPad Pro stacks up against the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet, we've done an in-depth comparison between these two devices.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation (64GB): $380 (save 24%)

Amazon

Powered by the older Apple A15 Bionic processor, the iPad Mini tablet hasn't been updated since 2021. But people still love this model because of its compact size. You get all of the features and functionality of an iPad, but it comes with a smaller 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that features a 2,266 x 1,488-pixel resolution.

The iPad Mini also includes a 12MP front- and rear-facing camera and has a built-in fingerprint (TouchID) scanner that's used to unlock the device or authorize an online purchase.

The most appealing thing about the iPad Mini is that it measures just 7.69 x 5.3 x 0.25 inches and weighs 0.65 pounds. This makes it comfortable to hold in your hands for extended periods.

People who enjoy reading e-books love the iPad Mini since it displays a book (or graphic novel) in full color and the tablet is light enough to hold in one hand while reading. Thanks to its smaller size, the iPad Mini is also more convenient to carry. And you still get up to a 10-hour battery life per charge, which is great news.

Apple Pencil Pro: $117 (9% off)

Amazon

Compatible with the 2024 Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets, the redesigned Apple Pencil allows you to handwrite, draw or annotate directly on the tablet's display. This makes the iPad a powerful and versatile note-taking, drawing, photo editing and graphic design tool.

This new Apple Pencil now features pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity and extremely low latency. It automatically charges when attached to a compatible iPad using magnets. We love the new Apple Pencil Pro because it's ergonomically designed and comfortable to work with. It's shaped like a pencil and weighs just 0.68 ounces.

Using this version of the Apple Pencil, you can use gestures like squeeze and barrel roll to access tools, change brushes and create strokes. Plus, haptics allows you to feel shapes snap into place and more. You can also use the hover feature to preview your mark before you make it.

Depending on how you plan to use your new iPad, the Apple Pencil Pro can greatly expand the ways you can use your tablet.

Best Apple MacBook deals



2024 13" MacBook Air with M3 processor: $899 (18% off)

Amazon

The new 13-inch MacBook Air shares almost all the same specs and features as the larger 15-inch model, just in a more compact size. It's powered by Apple's latest M3 chip, which provides a performance boost for demanding tasks like video editing or gaming. It's no slouch, even if it's the lightest MacBook you can currently get.

The MacBook Air still weighs only 2.5 pounds for ultimate portability. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display outputs a bright 500 nits and supports connecting two external monitors. It'll last a long time per use, too. Apple estimates the battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $2,089 (13% off)

Apple

This configuration of the MacBook Pro is equipped with an M3 Pro processor, 18GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for internal storage. It's among the most current MacBook Pro laptops available.

However, if you want to upgrade the laptop's processor to an M3 Max and equip it with 36GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for storage, Amazon has this configuration on sale for 13% off, which brings the price down to $2,089.

2024 15" MacBook Air with M2 processor: $1,649 (18% off)

Walmart

You'll discover that this 2024 15-inch MacBook Air -- equipped with an M3 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage -- is on sale for $1,449 after coupon (save $250).

While the MacBook Air isn't as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro models, for the average user, it offers plenty of computing power. It also runs the same version of the MacOS operating system and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other current MacBook models.

This MacBook Air weighs in at just 3.33 pounds and has a battery life of up to 18 hours between charges. The deal applies to the black color casing.

2023 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $1,999 (20% off)

Amazon

If you need more screen space, Apple has got you covered with a larger MacBook Pro variant that boasts a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. This bigger version is powered by the M3 Pro processor and comes equipped with 18GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Options available at checkout include upgrading the unified memory to 36GB or 48GB, expanding the SSD capacity up to 1TB, or opting for the even more powerful M3 Max processor for peak performance.

Right now, Amazon has this MacBook configuration on sale for just $1,999.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 processor: $1,299 (save $199)

Amazon

This is also the latest version of Apple's MacBook Pro laptop, but it runs using the basic M3 8-core CPU/10-core GPU processor. It also comes equipped with 8GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD for storage. You get all of the benefits of a 14.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and up to a 22-hour battery life.

For a limited time, save $200 on this laptop at Amazon when you use the instant coupon. The price is currently $1,299. Of course, it runs the very latest version of the MacOS operating system and comes with a diverse collection of apps.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1 laptop: $649 (save $50)

Walmart

Looking for a bargain on a laptop from an elite brand? Walmart has the Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip for just $649 this week. Though this is an older model compared to the just-released MacBook with the M3 chip, the configuration is powerful enough to handle today's computing tasks (and more tasks for years to come).

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Choose between a space gray, silver or gold casing. As part of the MacBook Air product line, this budget-minded laptop weighs in at a mere 2.8 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours per charge.

This computer is equipped with a TouchID sensor that can unlock the laptop and authorize Apple Pay payments while shopping online. When surfing the web, you'll enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Like all current MacBooks, this one runs using Apple's MacOS 14 Sonoma and comes equipped with a generous collection of preinstalled apps.