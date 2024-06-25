Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Finding an affordable tablet that ticks all the boxes can be frustrating. You don't want to spend the same amount you'd spend on an iPad. And you don't want to buy a laptop for something you could use a tablet for. Your best bet? Finding a great tablet on sale. Right now, you can do just that at Amazon, this far ahead of the oncoming Prime Day sales event.

For less than $250, you can snag a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, one of our favorite budget tablets, at Amazon. This tablet can do just about anything you need, with a lengthy battery life, crisp and bright screen and a powerful processor to help you multitask. It's a whopping $80 off, down from its usual price of $330.

You're going to want to snap up this tablet while it's still available. Be sure to add it to your cart before it disappears.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Amazon

Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods of time without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

Despite its affordable price point, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite doesn't skimp on storage options, either. Even if you opt for the base model with 64GB of internal storage, you can easily expand it later using a microSD memory card, which supports up to 1TB of additional storage.

The tablet's audio experience is equally impressive, with two built-in speakers and the ability to connect wireless headphones or earbuds via Bluetooth. It even includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that's increasingly rare these days.

Don't want to go bankrupt when buying a tablet? You've found the best option with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. And even better: Last time we looked, a few of the colors were on sale for even less.