Amazon has a huge sale on Beats headphones and earbuds

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Beats

When it comes to both in-ear and over-the-ear headphones, Beats is one of the best you can get. Though we love Apple's AirPods and AirPods Max, their cool brother, Beats, are another fantastic option for anyone who loves great audio at a lower price. Of course, Apple also owns Beats, so they work with all the same iOS devices and pair with them easily. Their sleek design and multiple colors don't hurt, either.

Right now, you can save hundreds on a new pair of Beats headphones ahead of Memorial Day. Discounted headphones range from the brand new Beats Solo 4 cans to older wireless buds like the Beats Fit Pro. All you have to do is add your favorite model to your cart and check out. With Father's Day coming up on the horizon, it's the perfect time to snag a new pair of headphones for yourself, dad or another giftee. They'll love grooving along to their tunes with a pair of Beats, no matter the form factor.

Shop our favorite picks from the Amazon Beats sale below before Memorial Day ever rolls around.

Beats Solo 4: $150 (save $50)

Amazon

The newest model of Beats Solo headphones just debuted May 2, and they've already been discounted thanks to this Amazon sale. These stylish headphones come in four colors, including slate blue, cloud pink, silver and slate blue and come with a slate of new features.

They can be used both wired or wirelessly, and offer up to 50 hours of playback, with a 10-minute charge boosting them for an additional five hours in a pinch.

For audiophiles, they come with spatial audio support as well as dynamic head tracking with an ergonomic fit, plush ear cushions, and a slew of Apple-centric features like Find My, which means you can track them down if you happen to lose them. While they don't offer noise cancellation, they're more than worth grabbing, especially since they're brand new and at a discounted price.

Beats Solo 3: $130 (save $70)

Amazon

You don't have to buy the newest Beats Solo4 headphones to get a solid pair that'll give your fave tunes a run for their money. The previous model is still available, and they come with similar features to the Solo4.

They offer the same Apple W2 chip and wireless Bluetooth connectivity and offer 40 hours of battery life with a plush headband and earcups that make extended wear comfortable. You'll get 40 hours of listening time, with an additional three hours after charging for 5 minutes.

We'd suggest just going ahead and paying the additional $20 if you have it, but budgets are tight and every penny counts.

Beats Studio Pro: $180 (save $170)

Amazon

The sleek and powerful Beats Studio Pro make a great gift for anyone who takes listening to music seriously. Their top-notch audio quality and variety of features, including fantastic noise cancellaiton and lossless audio, make them the perfect choice for anyone who spends much of their time with their cans on.

They offer simple one-touch pairing with Apple devices, spatial audio support, and dynamic head-tracking, so the music can follow you no matter where you turn your head. With lossless audio, adaptive noise canceling, and transparency mode, they're truly customizable so you can enjoy your audio the way you want to.

And they look great, too: They come in black, deep brown, navy and sandstone, each with a plush headband and ear cushions. Finally, they offer up to 40 hours of battery life, with a 10-minute charge delivering an additional four hours of playtime.

Beats Studio3: $159 (save $191)

Amazon

If you don't need the newest Beats Studio headphones, this older pair is still just as good, and you'll save a bit more cash. They're quite similar to the newest option in many ways, except they have a shorter battery life and fast-charging doesn't juice them up as quickly. They also have a few less of the more premium features.

What they do have, however, is noise cancellation, real-time audio calibration so you can listen to your music the way you want, and a 22-hour battery life that charges up to three more hours with just 10 minutes of electricity. Plus, they come with Apple's W1 chip, which gives you smooth connectivity by way of Bluetooth to keep you solidly connected, even when you're bopping around and dancing.

Beats Studio Buds: $80 (save $70)

Amazon

If you'd prefer ear buds to over-the-ear headphones, the Beats Studio Buds are impressive, with noise cancellation and an IPX4 rating so you can wear them to the gym without fear of destroying them with sweat. That makes them another potential option for Father's Day that you might want to keep in your pocket.

They fit snugly in your ear for booming bass and crisp treble, and they come with various different ear tips if you need a better fit than what comes standard. You'll get up to 8 hours of listening time for a combined 24 hours thanks to their included charging case, and they can even be used to take calls on, with clear mics that can pick up your conversation with the best of them. They come in a variety of fun colors too, including sunset pink.

Beats Fit Pro: $160 (save $40)

Amazon

Need rugged, high-quality earbuds that you can take anywhere? The Beats Fit Pro are another great option. They offer three listening modes, including active noise cancellation, transparency mode and adaptive EQ to help you customize your experience. They're sweat and water-resistant as well, with flared secure-fit wingtips to help keep them in your ear. Plus, they come with spatial audio support.

You'll get up to six hours of wireless listening time as well as an additional 24 hours with the wireless charging case included. These are another excellent choice if you want something to take while you work out or even get some swimming in. You'd have to do a lot to get them to fall out.

Powerbeats Pro: $160 (save $90)

Amazon

These Beats earbuds are a lot sturdier than their counterparts, and as such they're larger as well. They offer high-performance audio while remaining sweat and water-resistant so you can take them with you just about wherever you go. They include volume and track controls on each individual bud, with auto play and pause buttons you can use just by touching the earbuds.

They'll stay securely in your ear thanks to their hook-like secure-fit additions, and will remain there until you remove them. They offer up to nine hours of playtime, and over 24 additional hours with the charging case as well. They're the perfect option for anyone who wants a bit more out of their earbuds, and you'll no doubt be asked where you got them; they're almost as iconic as AirPods.