Live updates: Trump continues to downplay virus after returning to White House
Washington — President Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, hours after the medical team treating him for COVID-19 cautioned that he's "not out of the woods yet." He got back to the White House shortly before 7 p.m., where he took off his mask and gave a thumbs up before walking inside.
He soon tweeted a minute-long video from the balcony, saying he'd "learned so much about coronavirus" and believes he might be immune to it. "One thing that's for certain: Don't let it dominate you," he said of COVID-19. "Don't be afraid of it. You're going to beat it."
In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president again compared COVID-19 to the flu, which is much less lethal and contagious than the coronavirus. He said Americans "have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid." More than 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The president's attitude alarmed many infectious disease experts, who said he should have stressed precautions Americans should take to try to avoid getting the coronavirus.
Earlier Monday, Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, told reporters Mr. Trump will be "surrounded by world-class medical care, 24/7" at the White House.
He's being treated with dexamethasone, a powerful steroid recommended for use in severe cases of COVID-19. The drug can carry serious psychological side effects, but Conley said the president hasn't exhibited any of them. He repeatedly declined to provide specifics about the president's lung condition or the last time Mr. Trump tested negative for the virus, citing federal privacy laws.
Fauci says Trump's doctors need to watch for "reversal" in condition
Hours after Mr. Trump was discharged from Walter Reed and returned to the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned the president's condition could still go "in the wrong direction" as he continues to recover from COVID-19.
"He looks fine as you can see, the way he looked when he came out of the hospital," Fauci said in an interview with CNN on Monday night. "The issue is that he's still early enough in the disease that it's no secret that if you look at the clinical course of people, sometimes when you're five to eight days in, you're going to have a reversal."
Fauci added that "reversal" means "get into trouble."
"It's unlikely it'll happen but they need to be heads-up for it," he continued. "He knows it. The physicians know it, so they're going to keep an eye on it."
Disease experts alarmed by Trump's message
Mr. Trump immediately ignited a new controversy when he got back to the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday evening by declaring that, despite his illness, the nation shouldn't fear COVID-19.
Mr. Trump's message alarmed infectious disease experts and suggested his own illness hadn't caused him to rethink his often-cavalier attitude toward the disease.
"Don't be afraid of it," Mr. Trump said of the virus. "You're going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines."
"We have to be realistic in this: COVID is a complete threat to the American population," Dr. David Nace of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said of Mr. Trump's comment. "Most of the people aren't so lucky as the president," with an in-house medical unit and access to experimental treatments, added Nace, an expert on infections in older adults.
"It's an unconscionable message," agreed Dr. Sadiya Khan of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "I would go so far as to say that it may precipitate or worsen spread."
Likewise, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with Mr. Trump last week, said during an NBC town hall Monday night that he was glad Mr. Trump seemed to be recovering well, "but there's a lot to be concerned about — 210,000 people have died. I hope no one walks away with the message that it's not a problem." Biden tested negative for the virus on Sunday.
Trump tweet angers pandemic survivors
Some survivors of COVID-19 and people who have lost loved ones to the pandemic are angry over President Trump's advice not to fear the disease.
The world's most prominent coronavirus patient tweeted Monday that he's feeling great and that people shouldn't let COVID-19 dominate them.
Seneca Nation member and New York resident Marc Papaj lost his mother, grandmother and aunt to the virus. He was finding it tough to follow the president's advice not to let the virus "dominate your life." On the contrary, he says his loss will forever dominate the rest of his life.
At least 210,000 Americans have died from the virus since March.