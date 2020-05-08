Staffer who was in close contact with Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for coronavirus

A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff who has been in close proximity with the vice president has tested positive for coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed.

It's unclear when the staffer last interacted with the vice president. The vice president's flight to Iowa was delayed roughly an hour without an explanation from the White House Friday, and some members of the vice president's staff were sighted deplaning by pool reporters.

The news comes after a member of the military who served the president as a personal valet tested positive for the virus. The White House is increasing the regularity of testing for those who come into contact with the president and vice president to be daily, instead of weekly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— CBS News' Ben Tracy contributed to this report