Live updates: Trump trip to greet supporters outside hospital raises concerns

Washington — While he continues to receive treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump made a surprise trip out of the hospital on Sunday evening to greet well-wishers who have flocked to the medical facility, a move that came amid questions about the severity of his illness and the risk of infection to those around him.
Riding in the back of a black SUV and donning a mask, Mr. Trump was seen waving to his supporters during the brief jaunt, which he teased as a "little surprise" in a video on Twitter before departing the Maryland hospital.
"It's been a very interesting journey," Mr. Trump said in his video. "I learned a lot about Covid."
The president's short trip prompted questions as to what precautions were taken to ensure the safety of Mr. Trump and those in the vehicle with him. Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said Mr. Trump's doctors approved the outing and "appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the president and all those supporting it, including PPE."
The president's drive-by came hours after his medical team attempted to clear up confusion about his condition after providing limited — and conflicting — information Saturday. While his doctors said the president could be discharged for continued treatment at the White House as early as Monday, questions remain as to the severity of Mr. Trump's health status, as his doctors revealed he was given a dose of dexamethasone, a steroid, on Saturday after two episodes in which his oxygen levels dropped.
Dexamethasone is recommended by the World Health Organization for COVID-19 patients who are "critically ill." Mr. Trump also remains on the five-day course of remdesivir, which has been found to shorten recovery time for patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
"This is insanity," one expert says of Trump ride
Infected and contagious, President Trump briefly ventured outside the hospital in a motorcade Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain COVID-19.
With a month until Election Day, Mr. Trump was eager to project strength despite his illness. The still-infectious president surprised backers who'd gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, driving by in a black SUV with the windows rolled up. Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear.
The move capped a weekend of contradictions that fueled confusion about Mr. Trump's health.
In a short video released by the White House Sunday, the president insisted he understood the gravity of the moment. But his actions moments later, by leaving the hospital and sitting inside the SUV with others, suggested otherwise.
"This is insanity," Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed who is a critic of Mr. Trump and his handling of the pandemic. "Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die."
"For political theater," the doctor added. "Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater."