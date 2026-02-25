Trump awards Purple Hearts to Andrew Wolfe, family of Sarah Beckstrom; presents Medal of Honor, Legion of Merit, Medal of Freedom to others

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Trump honored several U.S. service members and one Olympic athlete with awards that included the Purple Heart, the Congressional Medal of Honor, the Legion of Merit and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Purple Hearts awarded to Andrew Wolfe, family of Sarah Beckstrom

In November of last year, Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, members of the West Virginia National Guard, were ambushed and shot while on patrol in Washington, D.C., near the White House.

Beckstrom, 20, died in the shooting, while Wolfe, 24, was critically injured, but survived. An Afghan national arrested in connection with the shooting pleaded not guilty earlier this month to federal charges.

"With God's help, Andrew has battled back from the edge of death," the president said Tuesday.

National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who survived a November 2025 shooting attack in Washington, D.C., receives a Purple Heart during the State of the Union on Feb. 24, 2026. Brendan SMIALOWSKI /AFP via Getty Images

Wolfe and Beckstrom's families were in attendance for the address Tuesday night and were recognized by the president. Wolfe was awarded the Purple Heart in the House Chamber, which was pinned to his lapel. Beckstrom's family was awarded a posthumous Purple Heart on their daughter's behalf.

"After a four-month deployment, she voluntarily extended her service and her rank was going to be lifted," the president said of Beckstrom. "She was doing so well, they were so proud of her. But the very next day, she was on patrol near the White House when she was ambushed and shot in the head by a terrorist monster from Afghanistan. Shouldn't have been in our country. And all because she wore the uniform of our nation, she was shot."

U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck awarded Medal of Freedom

Connor Hellebuyck, goalie for the U.S. men's hockey team, will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, Mr. Trump said Tuesday.

It was Hellebuyck's extraordinary goalkeeping that helped the U.S. defeat Canada 2-1 in the gold-medal game of the Winter Olympics on Sunday and gave the U.S. its first men's hockey gold since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck raises his gold medal as members of the US men's Olympic hockey team are recognized by President Trump as he delivers the State of the Union address on Feb. 24, 2026. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS /AFP via Getty Images

Hellebuyck and his teammates met with Mr. Trump at the White House earlier Tuesday before attending the State of the Union, where they received a roaring ovation from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

"I've never seen a goalie play as well as Connor Hellebuyck," Mr. Trump said.

100-year-old Korean War vet awarded Medal of Honor for long-secret aerial battle with Soviets

Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, age 100, was in attendance Tuesday night to receive the Medal of Honor — the U.S. military's highest honor for valor in combat — for his heroics during an aerial confrontation that remained secret for about a half-century.

Retired Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams acknowledges applause after receiving the Medal of Honor as Barron Trump and first lady Melania Trump look on President Trump's State of the Union on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

During the Korean War in 1952, Williams shot down four Soviet MiG-15 jets during a 35-minute dogfight with seven Soviet jets while flying off the coast of the Korean Peninsula. It's considered one of the longest aerial engagements in U.S. Navy history.

"Tonight, at 100 years old, this brave Navy captain is finally getting the recognition he deserves. He was a legend long before this evening," Mr. Trump said.

Williams received a several-minute standing ovation while first lady Melania Trump presented Williams with the award.

Soldier wounded in capture of Maduro awarded Medal of Honor

Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover, who was wounded during the operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro, was presented with the Medal of Honor.

Mr. Trump said Slover was the pilot in the first Chinook helicopter that descended on Maduro's military compound in the middle of the night. The president said Slover was "hit very badly in the leg and hip" while preparing to land.

Army Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover receives the Medal of Honor as President Trump delivers the State of the Union address on Feb. 24, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Kenny Holston-Pool / Getty Images / Kenny Holston/The New York Times

"Yet, despite the fact that the use of his legs was vital to successful helicopter flight, to deliver the many commandos who would capture and detain Maduro was the only thing Eric was thinking about," Mr. Trump said.

Coast Guard officer who responded to Texas flooding receives Legion of Merit

Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Ruskan was awarded the Legion of Merit "for extraordinary heroism" by Mr. Trump for his rescue efforts during the deadly Texas floods in July 2025, which claimed the lives of more than 130 people, including several dozen at Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Ruskan and Milly Cate, right, a camper who was rescued by Ruskan during the flooding at Camp Mystic, attend President Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Kenny Holston-Pool / Getty Images / Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Ruskan was credited by Mr. Trump for rescuing 11-year-old Milly Cate McClymond, one of the camp's attendees, and hundreds of others.

"As the waters threatened to sweep her away, 11-year-old Millie Cate McClymond closed her eyes and prayed to God," Mr. Trump said. "She thought she was going to die. Those prayers were answered when Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan descended from a helicopter above. Nobody knew where he came from. It was Scott's first ever rescue mission. Young guy, very brave…always top in his class, and he lifted not just Millie Cate, but 164 others to safety."