2024 RNC Day 4 fact check of the Republican National Convention

CBS News is fact checking some of the statements made by speakers during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On Thursday, the fourth and final night of the RNC, GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is addressing the convention. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Hulk Hogan and Trump's son, Eric Trump, were among the other speakers.

CBS News is covering the RNC live.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims U.S. destroyed ISIS and caliphate: Misleading

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "We destroyed ISIS and its caliphate."

Details: The rate at which coalition forces recaptured land from the Islamic State group increased under Trump and by spring of 2019, U.S.-backed forces declared the end of the group's territorial "caliphate." But the territorial losses do not mean a full defeat.

In August 2019, the Defense Department inspector general warned in a report that the group had "solidified its insurgent capabilities in Iraq and was resurging in Syria." The U.S. has around 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq as part of a mission to defeat the group, CBS News reported this year. More than 3,500 American forces are also in Jordan to support the mission, according to a White House statement.

Affiliates of the Islamic State group continue to operate in Afghanistan, Libya and Africa, a May 2024 report from the Congressional Research Service said.

By Laura Doan and James LaPorta

Pompeo claims "not a single Chinese spy balloon" flew across U.S. during Trump administration: False

Pompeo: "Not a single Chinese spy balloon flew across the United States of America. Four years."

Details: Chinese surveillance balloons were flown over the U.S. at least three times during former President Donald Trump's administration, according to a senior Biden administration official, as reported by CBS News.

Trump also previously told Fox News Chinese spy balloons "never happened under the Trump administration."

By Emma Li