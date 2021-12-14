Watch Live: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear holds briefing on tornado aftermath

Watch Live: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear holds briefing on tornado aftermathget the free app
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on devastating tornado damage in his state four days after what he called "the worst tornado event" in Kentucky's history. Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, is also expected to speak at the briefing, which is scheduled for 12 p.m. Eastern.
The confirmed death toll from the outbreak of storms and tornadoes that lashed the central U.S. has continued to rise since Friday night. Beshear said Monday at least 74 people were killed in his state and it may take weeks before the final death toll is known.
At least 14 other people were killed in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri.
President Biden is traveling to Kentucky on Wednesday to assess the damage.
How to watch the Kentucky governor's tornado update today
- What: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, give an update
- Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Kentucky State Capitol, Room 110, Frankfort, Kentucky
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device