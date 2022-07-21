How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing focused on what Trump was doing during Capitol attack

How to watch Thursday's primetime Jan. 6 hearing focused on what Trump was doing during Capitol attackget the free app
The House Jan. 6 committee will be conducting a public hearing on Thursday, this time in primetime. It is expected to focus on what former President Donald Trump was doing during the 187 minutes after rioters descended on the Capitol and before he issued he a public response.
CBS News will broadcast the hearing as a Special Report starting at 8 p.m. ET anchored by Norah O'Donnell.
Two former Trump White House officials who resigned as a result of the Jan. 6 attack will testify: Former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger — who announced his departure that day — and Trump deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews.
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be attending Thursday's hearing. A spokesperson for the committee said he instructed the committee to go ahead with the hearing, and committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar confirmed it would proceed as scheduled.
"That's what he's asked and that's what we'll do," he said Tuesday.
Former Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler testified privately before the committee on Tuesday. Ziegler was an aide to trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the committee.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who will be one of the committee members leading Thursday's hearing, told "Face the Nation" Sunday that the hearing will "open people's eyes in a big way" about Trump's behavior.
"I can't necessarily say that the motives behind every piece of information we know we'll be able to explain, but this is going to open people's eyes in a big way," Kinzinger said. He added, "I'll give you this preview: the president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame."
Kinzinger, a Republican, urged the American people, and his GOP colleagues in particular, to "watch this with an open mind" and ask, "Is this the kind of strong leader you really think you deserve?"
Last week, the Department of Homeland Security watchdog told lawmakers that the U.S. Secret Service had erased texts from Jan. 5 and 6. DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said the messages were deleted after his office requested the records, and the Secret Service claimed some phone data had been erased unintentionally as a part of a pre-planned system migration.
The House Jan. 6 committee gave the Secret Service a deadline of Tuesday to turn over its texts. The Secret Service said Tuesday that it had delivered text messages to the committee and other records involving the planning and operations for Jan. 6. But Secret Service officials also said that text messages that were not delivered to the committee "are presumed to be permanently deleted." The agency is exploring whether forensic analysis of the phones or some other means can restore the lost messages.
This will be the eighth hearing the select committee has held this summer and the ninth overall. It may be the last until the committee finishes its report after the yearlong investigation.
The previous public hearings have focused on the mobilization of the rioters at the Capitol, Trump's speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 ahead of the riot and his desire to join his supporters. The committee has also detailed as Trump's pressure campaigns after Election Day to push his baseless elections claims on Pence, the Justice Department, state lawmakers and local elections officials.
The hearings have revealed new details about a scheme to put forward alternate electors who support Trump in seven battleground states that President Joe Biden won. Thompson said last week that the Justice Department had requested information about the scheme.
"The only issue that we've engaged them on is the list of the fraudulent electors that were submitted," Thompson told reporters last week. "That's the first tranche that we've been talking to them about."
Nikole Killion and Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.
How to watch the Jan. 6 committee hearing
What: House Jan. 6 committee hearing
Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: U.S. Capitol – Washington, D.C.
On TV: CBS stations (check your local CBS station here)
Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com
Raskin won't confirm if the Secret Service texts are permanently deleted
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, would not confirm Tuesday if the texts from the Secret Service have been permanently deleted.
"We're trying to determine where those texts are and whether they can be recovered and the truth," he said.
Raskin said about the missing texts: "One thing I've learned in this process is that when one evidentiary door closes, another one will open and we'll find a way and nobody's going to sweep the truth of what happened on Jan. 6 under the rug."
Raskin added that he "would be shocked and horrified if anyone in a position of leadership oversaw the destruction of evidence related to the January 6 insurrection."
The House Jan. 6 committee gave the Secret Service until Tuesday to turn over its texts. The Secret Service said Tuesday that it had delivered text messages to the committee and other records involving the planning and operations for Jan. 6. But Secret Service officials also said that text messages that were not delivered to the committee "are presumed to be permanently deleted." The agency is exploring whether forensic analysis of the phones or some other means can restore the lost messages.
— Ellis Kim, Nicole Sganga and Caroline Linton
Former Navarro aide Garrett Ziegler meets with committee
Former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler testified privately before the committee on Tuesday. Ziegler was an aide to trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the committee.
According to The New York Times, Ziegler escorted Michael Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell into the Oval Office for the Dec. 18 meeting. The committee focused on that meeting at the last public hearing, which was so heated that former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson texted afterward "the west wing is UNHINGED."
Ziegler's credentials were revoked after that meeting, the Times reported.
Thompson tests positive for COVID
Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson tested positive for COVID, he announced Tuesday. A committee spokesperson said he had instructed the committee to proceed.
Rep. Pete Aguilar, a member of the committee, told CBS News' Nikole Killion the committee will "continue forward" with its work even with Thompson being sidelined by COVID.
"That's what he's asked and that's what we'll do. We'll continue to refine the script and make sure that the hearing goes off without a hitch," he said.
Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews to be witnesses at hearing
Matthew Pottinger, a former National Security Council official, and Trump White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews will testify at Thursday's primetime hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a source with direct knowledge told CBS News.
The committee has not publicly confirmed Thursday's witnesses. The identities of the witnesses were first reported by CNN.
Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack. In the hearing last week, the committee said Matthews had described the scene on Jan. 5 when Trump called top aides to the White House.
Kinzinger says next Jan. 6 hearing on Trump's actions will "open people's eyes in a big way"
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday that the panel's next hearing will "open people's eyes in a big way," when lawmakers detail what former President Donald Trump was doing while the mob of his supporters violently breached the Capitol.
In an interview with "Face the Nation," Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said the committee has "filled in the blanks" of what Trump was doing at the White House in the 187 minutes from when his backers descended upon the Capitol building to when he issued his first public response to the attack.
"I can't necessarily say that the motives behind every piece of information we know we'll be able to explain, but this is going to open people's eyes in a big way," Kinzinger said. "The reality is, I'll give you this preview, the president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame."
