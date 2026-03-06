Watch CBS News
Russia providing intelligence to Iran about U.S. positions, sources say

By
Olivia Gazis
Olivia Gazis
Olivia Gazis,
Eleanor Watson
Eleanor Watson,
James LaPorta
James LaPorta
James LaPorta

Russia is providing intelligence to Iran regarding U.S. positions during the ongoing military operation, three sources, including a senior U.S. official with direct knowledge, told CBS News on Friday.

The intelligence assistance is the first known assistance Russia is giving to Iran, as the U.S. and Israel continue to strike at the Iranian regime and its military capabilities. The intelligence aid from Russia was first reported by the Washington Post

Earlier Friday, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia's government is in "dialogue" with representatives of the Iranian leadership. Peskov's comments, his only remarks in relation to Iran at his Friday briefing, came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Russia and China were assisting Iran politically and "in other ways." 

Peskov declined to comment to the Post when asked about the intelligence findings.

The Trump administration has not yet publicly responded to the reporting that Russia is aiding Iran in this way. CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment. 

So far, six U.S. troops have been killed in the military offensive the Trump administration is calling Operation Epic Fury. They died when an Iranian strike hit a tactical operations center where they were working in Kuwait.  All six were members of a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Des Moines, Iowa.

President Trump is expected to attend the dignified transfer of those service members when they are returned to the United States. 

