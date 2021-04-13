Live Updates: Defense to launch case in Derek Chauvin trial

Live Updates: Defense to launch case in Derek Chauvin trialget the free app
The defense is expected to launch its case Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis cop charged in George Floyd's death.
Prosecutors will rest their case following more than two weeks of testimony, encompassing bystanders, medical experts, use-of-force experts, and police officials. One of the final witnesses for the prosecution on Monday was George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd, who cried when he described his brother's "one of a kind" relationship with their late mother. Philonise Floyd said he and his brother grew up with their family in a public housing complex in Houston. He described Floyd as a family "leader" who couldn't cook but made "the best banana mayonnaise sandwiches."
The defense case centers around how Floyd died, which has been a key point of dispute at trial. A string of medical experts have testified for the prosecution, saying the police restraint restricted oxygen to Floyd's body and caused his heart to stop. But defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued a combination of Floyd's underlying heart disease, adrenaline and the fentanyl and methamphetamine he had ingested prior to the arrest amounted to a fatal combination.
Nelson has also portrayed the crowd of bystanders near Floyd as unruly, and he is expected to call a policing expert to testify that the crowd distracted Chauvin to the extent that he was unable to perform his law enforcement duties.
Judge Peter Cahill said testimony is likely to wrap up by the end of the week, possibly with Friday off. He told jurors to expect to be sequestered following closing arguments on April 19. He had earlier denied a defense request for the jury to be further questioned and immediately sequestered in light of the fatal police shooting Sunday of a driver in nearby Brooklyn Center, which led to protests.
Chauvin, who was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin has pleaded not guilty. The other three officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting, and are expected to be tried jointly in August.
Jurors won't be sequestered over nearby police shooting
Before the jury was called into the courtroom Monday, a judge denied a defense request for the jury to be further questioned and sequestered in light of the fatal police shooting Sunday of a driver in nearby Brooklyn Center, which led to protests and unrest. He told the jury to expect to be sequestered for deliberations beginning April 19, following closing statements.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson argued the shooting "brings to the forefront of the jury's mindset that a verdict in this case is going to have consequences."
Prosecutors argued the jurors were already asked whether they were so concerned about the outcome that they would not be able to render an impartial verdict. All agreed they would be able to set aside their concerns and deliberate impartially.
Cahill said the Brooklyn Center shooting is a "totally different case." He said a sequestration order now might cause further unease over safety concerns from the jurors.
Police officials testified Chauvin violated policy, training
A series of Minneapolis police officials took the stand last week to testify that Chauvin violated department policy and didn't follow training. The most high-profile voice was Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who condemned Chauvin's actions in his testimony April 5.
Arradondo said there was an "initial reasonableness in trying to just get [Floyd] under control" in the first few seconds of the May 25 encounter. But when Floyd had stopped resisting, and "clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person prone out, hands cuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy," Arradondo said. "It's not part of our training and it's certainly not part of our ethics or values."
The charges
In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To convict the former officer of third-degree murder, prosecutors must convince the jury that Chauvin caused Floyd's death during an act that was "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
The third-degree charge was initially dropped by Judge Cahill, but was re-instated earlier this month after an appeals court handed a win to prosecutors.
To convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence," meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm.
Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd's death. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful.
In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.