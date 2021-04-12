Protests erupt in Minneapolis suburb after deadly officer-involved shooting

Protests erupt in Minneapolis suburb after deadly officer-involved shootingget the free app
Police in a Minneapolis suburb say an officer fatally shot a driver Sunday, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement, CBS Minnesota reports. The death of the man, identified by family as Daunte Wright, and ensuing unrest came in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial for the killing of George Floyd.
Police said officers in the city of Brooklyn Center pulled over a driver they'd determined had an outstanding warrant just before 2 p.m. Police said when they tried to arrest him, he got back in his vehicle and drove away. An officer fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver. Police said the vehicle traveled several blocks before hitting another one. No one in that second vehicle was hurt.
The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said officers were believed to be wearing activated body cameras at the time of the shooting.
A crowd began to gather at the crash scene later in the afternoon. Just after 6 p.m., protesters tore down crime scene tape, with the crowd and the victim's family demanding answers from law enforcement.
A woman who said she's the driver's mother, Katie Wright, told the crowd her son — 20-year-old Daunte Wright — was the man who was shot. She said Wright's girlfriend was in the car with him during the traffic stop. Police said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital.
Authorities said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man who was killed after a preliminary autopsy and notification of his family.
Protesters later gathered at Brooklyn Center Police headquarters. Law enforcement formed a human chain to protect the building and started using flashbangs and tear gas to try to disperse the crowd, according to CBS Minnesota reporters at the scene.
Trouble spills over into nearby Brooklyn Park
Police in another Minneapolis suburb, the city of Brooklyn Park, said in a statement that their officers weren't involved in the shooting in Brooklyn Center "but did respond to assist Brooklyn Center Police with civil unrest" that followed.
"Numerous buildings" were later looted in Brooklyn Park, police there said, adding that, "Just after 8 p.m., the Brooklyn Park Police Department front door was struck by gunfire shattering the glass. Access to the public lobbies at both Brooklyn Park Police Buildings has been suspended for safety until further notice."
Some looting reported in Brooklyn Center
Minnesota Department of Public Safety commissioner John Harrington told a news conference in the middle of the night that demonstrators threw rocks and other objects at officers at the Brooklyn Center police headquarters. But most protesters left by a little after 1 a.m. He added that the National Guard was activated and several law enforcement agencies helped quiet things down.
Harrington said some 20 businesses were broken into at the city's Shingle Creek shopping center.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced a curfew for the city until 6 a.m. He tweeted, "We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home."
And Brooklyn Center officials said schools will be closed Monday and all instruction will be via distance learning.
Police use flashbangs, tear gas at headquarters
Law enforcement formed a human chain around Brooklyn Center Police headquarters as protests continued. Authorities used flashbangs and tear gas to try to break up the crowd, a CBS Minnesota reporter at the scene tweeted:
Woman says she's mother of man fatally shot by police
Katie Wright said her son called her to say, "Mom, I'm getting pulled over," and, "They're asking about insurance." She said she then heard officers telling him to get out of the car. When he asked why, officers told him they would explain once he got out. She said officers then told him to put his phone down, and then she heard someone telling her son not to run. She said an officer then ended his call.
She said soon after, her son's girlfriend called her to say he'd been shot. Wright's mother said she went to the scene and saw him "lifeless" by his car, which she had given to him just two weeks earlier.
"I just want people to know that if you get pulled over, make sure you put your hands up and don't make any sudden moves, and don't have air fresheners in your car because that's why he got pulled over. And he was only 20 years old and he didn't deserve to be shot and killed like this," Wright said.
"And I don't want all of this, all of this. I just want my baby home. That's all I want is I want him to be home. I don't want everybody out here chanting and screaming, yelling. I just want him home. That's it."