Judge reinstates third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd

The judge in the murder case against Derek Chauvin reinstated a third-degree murder charge on Thursday against the former Minneapolis officer in George Floyd's death, a day after the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to take up the issue and effectively handed the decision back to the judge.

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., in the trial of Chauvin, who is accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. Court TV/Pool via AP

Floyd's May 2020 killing drew outrage and a worldwide reckoning on police reform and racial justice. Chauvin, the police officer who was seen in a disturbing video kneeling on the neck of the unarmed Black man for more than nine minutes, is also charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved in the fatal arrest are charged with aiding and abetting, and will be tried jointly in August.

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Court TV, via AP, Pool

Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday granted prosecutors' motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge, which would require a lower standard of proof than second-degree. In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To win a conviction on third-degree murder, prosecutors would have to show only that Floyd's death was caused by an act that was obviously dangerous, though not necessarily a felony. Reinstating the count could increase the prosecution's odds of getting a murder conviction.

Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd. Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder, but Cahill dropped the count in October, ruling that Minnesota law only permits for the charge against someone who causes a death in an act that endangers multiple people, not in an act directed at one person. Last week, a Minnesota appeals court handed a win to prosecutors and ordered Cahill to again consider reinstating the charge. The appeals panel said Cahill is bound to abide by a precedent they set when they upheld a third-degree murder conviction against Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911 in 2017.

Arguments on Thursday again centered on the difference between the two cases, with Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson arguing the cases are factually different. Cahill agreed, but said he was still bound to apply by the appeals court's precedent that third-degree murder can be applied to dangerous acts towards one person, rather than multiple people.

The trial is set to continue with jury selection, which launched Tuesday. Five jurors have been selected so far in the process that's anticipated to take about three weeks.