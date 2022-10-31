Delphi murders: Man arrested in 2017 killings of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams

Delphi murders: Man arrested in 2017 killings of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williamsget the free app
Indiana State Police have taken a man into custody in connection with the 2017 killings of two teenage girls, authorities said Monday. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested last week on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has garnered nationwide media attention.
Williams and German disappeared on Feb. 13, 2017, while hiking along of the historic trail routes in Delphi, Indiana, about 70 miles north of Indianapolis. Their bodies were discovered the following day in a wooded area, roughly a mile from the spot where they were last seen, and both deaths were ruled as homicides.
News of the arrest comes after investigators, hoping to identify a suspect, reviewed thousands of leads without success over the course of nearly six years.
"I am proud to report to you … that an arrest has been made," said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter at the news conference Monday morning. "Thanks to literally hundreds of media outlets that have been steadfast in reporting and keeping the memories of Abby and Libby front and center."
Because the probe remains in progress, Carter noted that additional details about the arrest and investigation will not be released yet.
"While I know you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest, today is not that day," he said. "This investigation is far from complete, and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing or discussing documents or information before the appropriate time."
Allen was arrested last Wednesday by detectives with Delphi's double homicide task force, a group formed in the aftermath of Williams' and German's deaths that bridged local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. A judge found probable cause to hold him without bond on double murder charges on Friday, said Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland, adding that Allen, described as a "local guy," entered a plea of not guilty during a preliminary hearing.
McLeland emphasized that the investigation was still "active and ongoing" as of Monday morning, and authorities are continuing to ask the public for any tips related to the 2017 killings, whether they relate specifically to Allen or not.
The unsolved murders gained widespread media attention as ongoing police probes yielded few answers. Shortly after the girls disappeared, investigators released an image of a possible suspect, a man dressed in denim jeans, a blue jacket, and hoodie, who appeared to be walking in their direction on Monon High Bridge Trail around the time of their disappearance.
Police said the photograph, in addition to an audio recording that seemed to capture the muffled voice of the possible suspect, were both taken from German's smartphone. More than two years later, in April 2019, a video clip also attributed to the teenager's cell phone was released as well along with an updated police sketch.
Despite the continued investigation, authorities were unable to identify the individual and no arrest warrants were issued. However, multiple sources told CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV on Friday that a man was taken into custody in connection with the double homicide. The Indiana State Police announced their upcoming news conference on the same day.