Report: Suspect in custody in connection with 2017 murders of 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana

A suspect is in custody in connection with the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German, who disappeared while walking on a popular trail in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017, multiple sources told CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV. A man was taken into custody Friday, the station reported.

The suspect's name was not immediately confirmed by CBS News. Indiana State Police announced a news conference will be held on the case Monday morning in Delphi.

The girls disappeared on Feb. 13, 2017, and their bodies were discovered a day later in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, about a mile where they were last seen. Their deaths were determined to be homicides.

Days after the disappearance, investigators released a photograph of a suspect that appeared to be a white man wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a hoodie, along with an audio recording. In April 2019, a video clip that was recorded on German's cell phone was released with an updated sketch.

Over the years, investigators reviewed thousands of leads looking for the man, but no arrest warrants were issued, and no arrests were made.

German's sister Kelsi tweeted early Friday, "Just know how grateful I am for all of you … Today is the day."

Last year, German's grandmother remained confident an arrest would be made.

"Whether it be today or tomorrow, [the clock] is ticking," Becky Patty said. "Technology is getting better and better and we are going to get him."

Delphi is located about 70 miles north of Indianapolis.