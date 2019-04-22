New sketch, video released in 2017 murders of girls in Delphi, Indiana

Indiana State Police have released new audio, video and a sketch of the suspect in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls found dead after going out for a hike. The development was announced Monday during a police press conference to announce a "new direction" in the long-unsolved case.

A new suspect sketch of the person believed to be the killer of Abigail Williams and Liberty German WTTV

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found in February 2017 on a hiking trail near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The new composite sketch of the suspect released on Monday depicts a man younger than the person depicted in a previously released composite sketch, which police said is now considered "secondary." Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said investigators now believe the killer is between the ages of 18-40, but may appear younger than his age. Investigators also believe the killer is either a current or former resident of Delphi, or frequently visits or works there, Carter said.

The brief video played at the press conference Monday shows a man walking on an abandoned railroad bridge the girls visited before they were killed. It was recorded on German's cellphone. An audio clip was also played of a man saying "down the hill." The new video and audio was in addition to an image and audio previously released, in which a man was also heard saying "down the hill." The man heard in both audio recordings is believed to be the same person, Carter said.

In a press release, state police called the sketch the new "face" of the killer depicted in the audio and video.

"As the investigation has progressed, information has been continuously reviewed and examined and this sketch more accurately depicts the face of the suspect from the video recorded on Liberty German's cell phone while she and Abigail were on the High Bridge," the release said.

Carter also said police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was abandoned off the Hoosier Heartland Highway in Delphi from noon to 5 p.m. on the day of the murders.

Carter pledged to find the person responsible for the killings, calling him a "coward." Carter spoke directly to the killer, saying he is likely "hiding in plain sight" and might be "in this room."

Liberty German, left, and Abigail Williams. CBS News

"We know this is about power to you and you want to know what we know, and one day, you will," Carter said.

Carter said investigators have likely either interviewed the killer or someone close to him.

"What will those closest to you think of when they find out you brutally murdered two little girls?" Carter asked.

To the victim's family, Carter said, "When I take my last breath on this earth, I'll be thinking of them."

Anyone with tips can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.