Watch Live: Trump supporters storm Capitol as police declare lockdown

Supporters of President Trump stormed barricades and confronted police outside the Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Mr. Trump gave a speech once again falsely claiming to have won a second term.
Thousands of the president's supporters descended on Washington, D.C., for the speech, and to protest certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November 2020 election. After Mr. Trump's speech, many made their way to the Capitol where they planned to protest throughout the day as members of Congress count electoral votes, a formality that finalizes Biden's victory.
Videos of the skirmishes outside the Capitol show protesters tearing down rows of metal barricades around the building before aggressively confronting uniformed officers. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
The District of Columbia National Guard has activated 340 members to support the D.C. Metropolitan Police during the pro-Trump demonstrations in response to a request from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Trump calls for the support of Capitol Police: "Stay peaceful!"
In a tweet, President Trump appeared to attempt rein in a chaotic and spiraling situation at the Capitol, where his supporters clashed with police and breached the building.
"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" The president tweeted.
The building was placed under lockdown earlier Wednesday as packs of Mr. Trump's supporters roamed the halls.
D.C. mayor declares 6 p.m. curfew
After protesters stormed the Capitol, leading to a lockdown and small skirmishes with police, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6 p.m. curfew, barring civilians other than essential workers from being out in public places this evening.
Protesters breach Capitol building
A small group of protesters managed to get inside the Capitol building around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Sessions of the House and Senate were abruptly recessed as the building was placed under lockdown.
The U.S. Capitol Police sent a text alert reading, "Capitol: Internal Security Threat: move inside office/lock doors, seek cover, and remain silent."