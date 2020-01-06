Live Updates: Congress meets to count electoral votes, seal Biden win over GOP objections

Live Updates: Congress meets to count electoral votes, seal Biden win over GOP objectionsget the free app
Washington — The House and Senate will convene Wednesday at 1 p.m. for a joint session of Congress to tally electoral votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election over expected challenges from Republicans that could lengthen the proceedings.
Required under the Constitution, the meeting is typically a ceremonial affair, marking the final step in the electoral process before the presidential inauguration on January 20. But this year's session is expected to be far from routine. A coalition of Republicans from both chambers will try to reverse some states' election results over alleged election irregularities, while outside the halls of Congress, President Trump's supporters are set to descend on the nation's capital to make their final push to keep him in office.
The plan from some GOP lawmakers to challenge the electoral votes has split Senate Republicans, with more than a dozen committing to counting the results. The effort to throw out certain electors would require a majority of both chambers, and is nearly certain to fail.
The joint sessions to tally the results of the 2012 and 2016 elections each lasted less than an hour. But Wednesday's event is expected to stretch into the evening because of the Republican attempts to toss the electoral votes from some battleground states.
Wednesday's session comes after a strong showing by Democrats in Senate runoff elections in Georgia, with Raphael Warnock defeating GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff leading Republican opponent David Perdue, whose term expired on Sunday.
Some GOP members plan to object to electoral count
Heading into the joint session, it's unclear how many states' results will be challenged, though at least 100 House Republicans and a dozen GOP senators are expected to object to the counting of electoral votes. To force debate and a vote on an objection to a state's electoral votes, it must be supported in writing by at least one member of the House and one member of the Senate.
Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has raised issues with Pennsylvania's election results, specifically, though it's unclear whether he will object to the electoral votes cast in any other state. The coalition of 11 GOP senators led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, meanwhile, has not specified how many states' votes they will challenge, though Cruz is expected to object to Arizona's electoral votes.
Still, because debate on the objections can last up to two hours, lawmakers are in for a long day.
Republicans' efforts to challenge the electoral votes are not going to change the outcome of the election. Sustaining an objection and tossing out a state's votes requires a simple majority from each the House and Senate. With Democrats controlling the House, it's all but a sure thing the lower chamber will vote down any attempt to invalidate electoral votes cast for Mr. Biden.
Regardless, the president has rested his hopes for a second term on Congress, and the White House has blessed Republicans' plan to challenge the results.
More Republican senators speak out against plans to object to results
A slew of senators announced Tuesday they will not join the objections expected from their Republican colleagues to the electoral votes cast for Mr. Biden in several battleground states, bringing the number of Republicans expected to support the counting of those votes to at least 20. Among those who announced their decision not to bless the efforts from their fellow Republicans are Senators Tim Scott of South Carolina, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma.
"As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their electors," Scott said in a statement. "Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud. Importantly, I disagree with their method both in principle and in practice."
The South Carolina Republican noted the high hurdle Republicans would have to mount in order for their objections to be sustained and a state's electoral votes invalidated: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats, which maintain a slim majority in the lower chamber, would have to join the challenges to electoral votes cast for Mr. Biden and reelect President Trump.
"That is not going to happen, not today or any other day," he said.
