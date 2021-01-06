Trump supporters protest in D.C.

U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Credit: / Getty Images
Capitol protest
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Credit: Julio Cortez / AP
Capitol protest
Supporters of President Trump enter the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Credit: SAUL LOEB / Getty Images
Capitol protest
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
Credit: Julio Cortez / AP
House Chamber
Members of Congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Credit: / Getty Images
Capitol protest
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Credit: Julio Cortez / AP
Trump supporters clash with police
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021.
Credit: STEPHANIE KEITH / REUTERS
Capitol protest
U.S. Capitol Police detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Credit: Getty Images
Electoral College protests
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Credit: Julio Cortez / AP
Senate Chamber
A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital.
Credit: / Getty Images
Trump supporters attend rally in D.C.
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attend a rally to contest the counting of Electoral College ballots in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
Credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS
Trump supporters hold "Stop The Steal" rally
A man is seen bleeding outside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.
Credit: / Getty Images
Trump supporters hold "Stop The Steal" rally
Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Credit: / Getty Images
U.S. Capitol breached
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election.
Credit: Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
House Chamber
Protests in D.C.
Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Credit: / Getty Images
Trump supporters protest in D.C.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the Capital Building in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021..
Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO
Trump supporters protest in D.C.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.
Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO
Protests in D.C.
Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, comforts Rep. Susan Wild, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, while taking cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Credit: Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images