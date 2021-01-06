Woman who was shot during Capitol assault has died

A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol during violent pro-Trump protests died Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said. The woman was a civilian and not a member of any law enforcement agency, according to the department.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman and it is unclear at this time who fired the shot that killed her. At least seven others were injured during the protest.

The shooting occurred after violent supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol as a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win was underway.

The Capitol complex was locked down and lawmakers were evacuated, halting the count after only two states had been completed. Troops from the Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. National Guard were deployed to help quell the violence.

Several hours after the initial breach, law enforcement announced the Capitol had been secured.

Members of Congress from both parties have signaled they wish to resume counting the electoral votes Wednesday night, once it is safe to do so.