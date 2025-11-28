D.C. National Guard shooting investigation live updates as suspect faces murder charge
What to know about the shooting of 2 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.
- Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in an ambush-style attack in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, officials said.
- One of the victims, Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, has died, President Trump said Thursday night.
- The second victim, Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, underwent surgery on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Thursday. Pirro said Friday that he remains in critical condition but that "we still have hope."
- The suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, has been identified by the Trump administration as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national. The CIA said Thursday he worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar. Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021, the Trump administration said.
- Pirro announced on Friday morning that Lakanwal would be charged with murder in the first degree following Beckstrom's death.
Suspect will be charged with murder
Lakanwal will be charged with murder in the first degree, Pirro said during a Fox & Friends appearance on Friday morning. She called Beckstrom's killing a "premeditated murder."
More charges may follow as the investigation unfolds, she said.
"This is a case that has touched the hearts of so many Americans because to be gunned down on the streets on the nation's holiday is an outrage," Pirro said. "The individual who did this will pay the ultimate price, according to the attorney general, Pam Bondi, as well he should."
Pirro declined to discuss details of the investigation, but said that "there will be no stone left unturned."
"We will know everything we need to know. It's not time to share that. When the time comes, we will share it," she said.
National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom remembered as "a hero"
In a statement confirming her death Thursday night, the commander of Joint Task Force District of Columbia hailed Army National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom as "a hero."
"This is a devastating loss to our National Guard family," Col. Larry Doane said in a statement. "Spc. Sarah Beckstrom came to the District from West Virginia to make our nation's capital safe and beautiful. She is a hero and we mourn her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones and with the West Virginia National Guard."
Beckstrom enlisted in the West Virginia National Guard in June 2023. She served as a military police soldier with the 863rd Military Police Company.
Second National Guard member shot in D.C. is "fighting for his life," Trump says
One of two National Guard members who were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday is "fighting for his life," President Trump told reporters Thursday.
Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, is "in very bad shape," Mr. Trump said. "Hopefully, we'll get better news in respect to him."
Earlier Thursday, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said Wolfe was in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
The second victim, 20-year-old Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, died from her injuries, Mr. Trump said.
Law enforcement sources told CBS News the two were on patrol outside a downtown D.C. metro station when a gunman opened fire in what the sources described as a "clear ambush" and "calculated attack."
One of 2 National Guard members shot in D.C. has died, Trump says
One of the National Guard members who was shot, 20-year-old Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, has died, President Trump said Thursday.
"Right now I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we're talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023, outstanding in every way, she has just passed away," Mr. Trump told reporters Thursday evening.
A White House official later said the president spoke with Beckstrom's parents Thursday evening.
Suspect may have suffered from paranoia, mental health challenges, investigators believe
A running theory of investigators is that the suspect in the shooting of the two National Guard members suffered from paranoia and other mental health challenges that indicated he believed authorities sought to deport him from the U.S., multiple law enforcement sources told CBS News on Thursday.
By Nicole Sganga and Pat Milton
Multiple family members of the suspect have been interviewed, sources say
Multiple family members of the suspect in Washington state have been interviewed by investigators following a search of the suspect's Bellingham home, multiple law enforcement sources told CBS News.
Federal law enforcement, led by the FBI, are scrutinizing and analyzing the suspect's digital footprint, the sources said. No other suspects have been identified in connection with the shooting.
By Nicole Sganga and Pat Milton