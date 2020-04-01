Coronavirus updates: Deadliest day yet puts U.S. COVID-19 toll over 4,000

Coronavirus updates: Deadliest day yet puts U.S. COVID-19 toll over 4,000Download the free app
The U.S. has seen a grim new record number of coronavirus deaths in a single day: At least 865 people lost their battles with the COVID-19 disease on Tuesday. Those fatalities put America's death toll over 4,000 by Wednesday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Italy, Spain, Britain and France also suffered their deadliest days as the pandemic continues to spread. In the United States, where almost 190,000 people have been diagnosed — more than any other nation — the White House has confirmed that its own modelling shows between 100,000 and 240,000 are likely to die before the crisis is over, even if people heed social distancing guidelines.
America's top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says authorities will do everything in their power to prevent the toll from getting that high. But with hospitals and first responders in some regions already struggling to cope, President Trump warned the nation on Tuesday to brace for "a very bad" two or three weeks.
Florida officials trying to figure out how to disembark hundreds from virus-stricken cruise
Passengers from an ill-fated South American cruise are eager to disembark once they reach Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state's health care resources are already stretched too thin to take on the ships' coronavirus caseload. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday the decision would be punted to Washington if authorities can't agree.
With the Zaandam and Rotterdam ships set to arrive later this week and at least two people on board needing emergency attention, a "unified command" of state, local and federal officials will be asked to approve a detailed docking plan requiring the cruise line, Holland America, to handle all medical issues without impacting South Florida's already-stressed hospitals.
Two of the four deaths on board the Zaandam have been blamed on COVID-19 and nine people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said.
Holland America said the Rotterdam took on nearly 1,400 people who appear to be healthy from its sister ship, leaving 450 guests and 602 crew members on the Zaandam, including more than 190 who said they are sick. More than 300 U.S. citizens are on both ships combined.
- Associated Press
Federal prisons will confine inmates to cells for 14 days
The Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday announced it will begin confining federal inmates to their cells for 14 days in an attempt to prevent further exposure to coronavirus. The order is part of what the bureau is calling "Phase 5" of its plan to combat the spread of COVID-19.
There will be some exceptions to the quasi-lockdown. The bureau is permitting smaller groups for things like phone calls, laundry and showering. Educational programs and mental health treatment will continue, "to the extent practicable."
Trump: "This is gonna be a very very painful two weeks"
President Trump on Tuesday said the next two weeks will be "very tough" for the country and said the fight against the pandemic is "a matter of life and death."
"This could be a hell of a bad two weeks. This is gonna be a very bad two or maybe even three weeks," Mr. Trump said. "This is going to be three weeks like we haven't seen before."
The White House said, meanwhile, that even with social distancing measures 100,000 to 240,000 people are predicted to die of coronavirus in the U.S. Officials stressed that stringent adherence to social distancing measures could bring those numbers down.
"We don't accept that number. We're going to do everything we can to get that number even below that," Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the White House's daily coronavirus briefing.
When asked if Americans should prepare for casualties in that range, Dr. Fauci said; "the answer is yes."
Stocks suffer their worst quarter since 2008
Wall Street suffered its worst quarterly performance since the financial crisis. Investors are fearful of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it wreaks havoc on U.S. businesses, causing sales to plummet and big and small companies alike to lay off millions of workers.
The S&P 500-stock index lost 19.7% of its value in the first three months of this year, compared with its plunge of 22.6% in the fourth quarter of 2008, which marked the start of the Great Recession, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst for S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The Dow's plunge during the first quarter - a fall of more than 6,900 points, or a decline of 24% - is the worst since the fourth quarter of 1987, when the market suffered the "Black Monday" crash and the blue-chip index of 30 large-company stocks declined 25% in that quarter, Silverblatt added.