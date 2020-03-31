CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he tested positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo said in a statement shared on Twitter. "I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

The 49-year-old journalist then said he is quarantining in the basement of his home to protect the rest of his family and will continue to work from there.

Shortly after the tweet began to circulate, his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed Chris' diagnosis in his daily press briefing.

"Everyone is subject to this virus. It is the great equalizer. I don't care how smart, how rich, how powerful you think you are. I don't care how young, how old. This virus is the great equalizer," he said. "My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning. Now, he is going to be fine. He is young, in good shape, strong – not as strong as he thinks – but he will be fine."

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his brother, Chris Cuomo, was tested positive with coronavirus: “He's a really sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend” https://t.co/GhuTW6b2DC pic.twitter.com/BnBNBWeJ0m — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2020

"But there's a lesson in this," the governor continued. "He's an essential worker – remember, the press – so he's been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you get infected is very high."

The governor then got personal, speaking to his brother's true nature and how it's different from what the American public sees on TV.

"You don't really know Chris. You know, you see Chris. He has a show," he said. "But you just see one dimension, right? You see a person in his job. And in his job, he's combative and he's argumentative and he's pushing people. But that's his job. That's really not who he is. He's a really sweet, beautiful guy. And he's my best friend. My father was always working, so it was always just me and Chris."