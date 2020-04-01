Live

"Star Wars" actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at age 76

"Star Wars" actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76.

The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach for actors such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack's agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.

"Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach," McCullough said.

Jack appeared in "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" as General Ematt, as well as "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens."

His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, who is quarantined in Australia, posted on social media: "Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him."

Passengers arriving in Australia must isolate in hotels for two weeks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Greg Grunberg, who co-starred with Jack in Star Wars, wrote on Twitter: "Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman #AndrewJack. He is one of the kindest people I've ever worked with. Please stay safe.  Please stay home!!! #RIPAndrewJack."  

First published on April 1, 2020 / 8:36 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

