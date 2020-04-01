Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Wednesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll in New York state climbed to 1,550 on Tuesday, up more than 300 from the day before, he announced Tuesday at a briefing.

More than 75,000 cases have been confirmed in the state, which is the U.S. epicenter of the virus outbreak.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives a coronavirus update

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo said health and government officials underestimated this virus. "It's more powerful, it's more dangerous than we expected," he said.

The number of cases are expected to continue to climb in New York for about at least two more weeks, until the state hits a peak in infections.