Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

/ CBS News

CBSN

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Wednesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll in New York state climbed to 1,550 on Tuesday, up more than 300 from the day before, he announced Tuesday at a briefing.  

More than 75,000 cases have been confirmed in the state, which is the U.S. epicenter of the virus outbreak.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

Cuomo said health and government officials underestimated this virus. "It's more powerful, it's more dangerous than we expected," he said.

Trending News ›

The number of cases are expected to continue to climb in New York for about at least two more weeks, until the state hits a peak in infections.

First published on April 1, 2020 / 7:34 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue