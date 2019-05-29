Robert Mueller to make first public statement on Russia investigation -- live updates
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is making a rare public statement about his investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election Wednesday morning. Mueller has not spoken publicly since his report was published in April.
The special counsel's report found that there was significant interference by the Russian government in the 2016 election, but that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russian officials to influence the election.
The special counsel did not reach a conclusion on whether President Trump obstructed justice, but the Mueller report examined 10 "discrete acts" in which he may have done so. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that Mr. Trump did not obstruct justice.
A senior White House official said that "the White House was notified" that Mueller might make a statement today. Asked when the notification was given, the official said: "Last night."
Barr is in Alaska on Wednesday to attend a roundtable on Native American justice issues.
Mueller's surprise announcement comes after the Guardian published an excerpt from journalist Michael Wolff's new book, "Siege: Trump Under Fire," saying that there was a draft version of a three-count criminal indictment against Mr. Trump as early as March 2018. A spokesman for the special counsel, Peter Carr, flatly denied this reporting, which was sourced to "a source close to the Office of Special Counsel."
"The documents that you've described do not exist," Carr said.
Mueller is scheduled to begin speaking at 11 a.m.