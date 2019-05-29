Veteran climber on Mount Everest crowding

Dangerous and deadly overcrowding on Mount Everest is not likely to end anytime soon. Nepal says it has no plans to limit permits on the world’s highest mountain. At least 11 people have died this season. Experienced climbers complain about traffic jams near an area with low oxygen levels known as the “death zone.” High-altitude climber Jim Davidson reached the top of Mount Everest in 2017. Davidson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his own experiences climbing Everest and the permit process which has under scrutiny amid overcrowding.