Americans say administration should cooperate with congressional investigations — CBS News poll

A majority of Americans feels they have heard enough about , while over one-third wants to hear more. More than half of Americans want congressional Democrats to drop the Russia matter and move on to other issues, but partisan divides on this have grown since March, and a large majority of Democrats wants Congress to keep investigating.

Today 73% of Democrats want Congressional Democrats to continue to investigate, up from 66% in March. There's been an increase among independents — 44% today, up from 35% in March — though this view is still a minority among them.

Overall, the number who feel they have heard enough about the Mueller report outpaces the number who say they'd like to hear more about it, though most Democrats do want to hear more.

Still, if there are investigations, most Americans — including most Republicans — feel the Trump administration should cooperate.

And three-quarters of Americans think special counsel Robert Mueller should testify before Congress.

Americans remain split over the findings of the Mueller report. Thirty-one percent feel the report has cleared President Trump of illegal activity and 33% feel it has not. The percentage who feel it has not cleared him is up from March — back then, more people felt it was too soon to say. Today, one-third still feel it is too soon to know.

As they did in March, most Republicans continue to think the report has cleared the president of illegal activity. But among Democrats and independents, the view that the Mueller report has failed to exonerate the president has grown.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This poll was conducted by telephone May 17 to 20, 2019, among a random sample of 1,101 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard landline and cellphones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables.

The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus four percentage points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.