Vermont primary — polls close at 7 p.m.
Vermont, where polls close at 7 p.m., has a competitive gubernatorial race ahead. Four Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates are vying for the Vermont governor seat. On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Phil Scott is looking to secure his party's nomination once again.
Through a loophole in Vermont's laws, 14-year-old Ethan Sonneborn is running for the office as a Democrat. Vermont's Constitution doesn't have an age requirement, it just requires candidates to have lived in the state for four years.
"I think Vermonters should take me seriously because I have practical progressive ideas, and I happen to be 14, not the other way around," the 14-year-old said in a recent gubernatorial forum. "I think that my message and my platform transcend age."
Another notable candidate vying for the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race is Christine Hallquist, who would be the nation's first transgender governor if successful Tuesday, and in November.
In the Senate race, Sen. Bernie Sanders is seeking the Democratic nomination, although he plans to run for reelection as an independent come November. Sanders is expected to easily clinch the Democratic nomination.