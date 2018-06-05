Tuesday marks one of the most closely-watched election days before November's midterm elections as Alabama, California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota will decide Tuesday hold major primaries.
Democrats will need to flip 23 seats in Republican-held districts in order to gain control of the House in 2018. CBS News rates 13 of the congressional districts holding primary elections on Tuesday as "very likely" or "probably" competitive this fall. Meanwhile, senators in California, Mississippi, Montana and New Jersey all face primary challenges.
South Dakota
Polls are open in South Dakota from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET
In South Dakota, Rep. Kristi Noem is vying against state Attorney General Marty Jackley to be the GOP gubernatorial nominee in that heavily Republican state.
New Mexico
Polls are open in New Mexico from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET
In New Mexico, Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham is hoping to receive the nomination for governor. If she wins in the fall, she would take over from another Hispanic female governor, Susana Martinez, who is term limited.
New Jersey
Polls are open in New Jersey from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET
In New Jersey's 2nd district, which includes Atlantic City and CBS News rates as very likely competitive in November, the DCCC's endorsement of Jeff Van Drew to fill retiring Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo's seat left many progressives frustrated.
Montana voting today
Polls are open in Montana from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Republican Montana voters will determine who will challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester this fall - state Auditor Matthew Rosendale or former Yellowstone County District Judge Russell Fagg
Republican primary hopefuls vying to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester are aligning themselves with Mr. Trump and his policies. Tester was one of the most vocal critics of Ronny Jackson, Mr. Trump's nominee to be Veterans Affairs Secretary.
Mississippi
Polls are open in Mississippi from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET
In Mississippi, incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is running for re-election. President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning ahead of the election, urging his support of Wicker who has "done everything necessary to make America great again!"
"Get out and vote for Roger, he has my total support!," he added.
The special election to replace retiring Republican Senator Thad Cochran will not take place until November 6. Since Mississippi special elections are nonpartisan, all candidates will run together on a single ballot in November, regardless of political party.
If no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff three weeks later.
Iowa
Polls are open in Iowa from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Aside from the state's House election, Iowa Democrats will decide who will face off against Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds this fall.
CBS News ranks Iowa's Republican-held third congressional district, which stretches from Des Moines to the Nebraska border, as probably competitive as the Democrats hope to unseat Republican incumbent David Young.
California primary election
Polls are open in California from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET
California will hold races for the House, Senate and gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday in what is being dubbed a "jungle" primary, or a nonpartisan blanket primary as it's more formally known. It puts all candidates together in one big primary regardless of what party they belong to.
California is of particular importance to the Democrats in their quest to take back the House . In 2016, Hillary Clinton won seven of the districts held by House Republicans. The Democrats have their sights set on turning as many of these seats blue as possible. Incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, faces challenge from the state Senate leader Kevin de León;
President Trump tweeted his support of California Republicans House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy as well as Devin Nunes.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has endorsed candidate John Cox over GOP challenger state Assemblyman Travis Allen. The choice could splinter the Republican vote, which might lead to two Democrats on this November's ballot.and
Alabama Primary
Polls are open in Alabama from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET
In addition to a primary election for midterms, Alabama will be holding a gubernatorial election on Tuesday. The ballot in Alabama includes incumbent Republican Governor Kay Ivey who is running for a full term in office after filling the vacancy left by the resignation of former Gov. Robert Bentley in 2017.