A gunman opened fire inside a busy synagogue during a service Saturday in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and injuring six others. The suspected gunman, identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, surrendered and was taken into custody.
Bowers burst into the Tree of Life Congregation and indiscriminately fired inside while shouting, "All Jews must die," police sources told CBS Pittsburgh/KDKA. He was armed with an assault rifle and at least three handguns, officials said.
Six of those injured were treated at local hospitals, KDKA reports. Four police officers were injured during the shooting. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Wendell Hissrich, the city's public safety director, said there was no further threat to the public. He said the shooting is being investigated as a federal hate crime. "It's a very horrific crime scene," he said in a news conference. "It's one of the worst that I've seen, and I've been on some plane crashes. It's very bad."
Tree of Life is located in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, which is known as the heart of the local Jewish community. Gov. Tom Wolf arrived at the scene Saturday and called the attack an "absolute tragedy."
"These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans," Wolf said in a statement. "My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need."