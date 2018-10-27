Cesar Sayoc fast facts:
- Cesar Sayoc, 56, was arrested Friday in South Florida. He has a lengthy criminal history.
- At least 14 explosive devices were found and authorities are still searching for more.
- The bombs were addressed to prominent Democrats and vocal opponents of President Trump.
- None of the homemade devices exploded; FBI Director Chris Wray said they are not "hoax devices."
- Sayoc faces five federal charges and is expected to appear in court Monday.
Following a nationwide manhunt, federal authorities have arrested a 56-year-old Florida man accused of sending a series of explosive devices to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump. The suspect, Cesar Sayoc, was arrested Friday and charged with five federal crimes. He faces up to 48 years in prison.
Sayoc is accused of sending at least 14 homemade bombs to politicians, including former President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others. According to a criminal complaint, investigators said packages sent to his intended targets included their photos with red X's through them.
A fingerprint and a cellphone signal helped lead investigators to Sayoc, who has openly and aggressively threatened Democrats online. Sayoc has an extensive rap sheet and has been an outspoken supporter of Mr. Trump.
Following his arrest, Sayoc was brought to an FBI office in South Florida where he was fingerprinted and processed, a law enforcement source told CBS News. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.