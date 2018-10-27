Trump on synagogue shooting: "We should stiffen up" death penalty laws

President Donald Trump responded Saturday to a fatal shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left at least eight dead. He said the outcome might have been different if the synagogue, which is located in a neighborhood known for its Jewish population, had "protection."

"If they have some kind of protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a very much different situation. They didn't," Mr. Trump said.

He also said "we should stiffen up our laws in terms of the death penalty."

"When people do this they should get the death penalty," he said.

Mr. Trump, speaking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, said the violence "has to stop."

It's a "terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.