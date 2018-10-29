Watch: White House press briefing live stream today

The White House is holding its first press briefing Monday since Oct. 3, as the country mourns the loss of 11 worshipers gunned down in a Jewish synagogue and gets ready for next week's midterm elections.

The briefing also comes as the Pentagon prepares to send at least 5,000 troops to the southern border -- the military will meet people who cross it, the president said.

In the days leading up to next week's midterms, the president has faced a nation in times of crisis, after suspicious packages have been sent to prominent Democrats and CNN, and after a man gunned down peaceful Jewish worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.

The president -- consoling in scripted speeches while still attacking opponents on Twitter -- has himself faced questions about whether he's living up to his own call for the nation to unify. The president has taken to blaming the media for the "anger" plaguing the country.

"There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news," the president tweeted Monday morning. "The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame.......of Anger and Outrage, and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!"

How to watch today's press briefing online:

What: White House press briefing



Time: 2 p.m.

Who: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders



Live stream: CBSN Live coverage in player, above

Possible briefing topics: