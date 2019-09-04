Kid influencers: Few rules, big money

Being a social media influencer is now considered one of the most popular career aspirations for millennials and Gen Z. But experts warn that regulations need to be put in place as younger and younger influencers share their lives on camera. This episode of CBSN Originals looks at the lives of three families whose kids are popular influencers on social media, while exploring some of the dangers implicit in the “kidfluencer” industry.