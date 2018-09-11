What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

The entire state of Florida and parts of Georgia are under a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to strengthen into an extremely powerful storm before it makes landfall Sunday or Monday.

"If you're in the path of this storm — anywhere on the east coast of Florida — make your preparations," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday. "Take action."

He encouraged every Florida resident to have seven days of supplies on hand, including food, water and medicine, and to "have a plan in case of disaster."

CBS News has rounded up some emergency preparedness tips for people and pets, as well as a checklist of supplies to have on hand before a big storm arrives.

What supplies do you need to prepare for a hurricane?

Ahead of potentially devastating storms this hurricane season, the Red Cross recommends having the following supplies on hand:

Water: At least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day

Food: At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, cane)

Multi-purpose tool

Copies of personal documents (insurance policies, birth certificates, lease or deed to home)



Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Emergency blanket

Insect repellent and sunscreens

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)



Rain gear

What safety precautions should you take before a hurricane?

In their hurricane safety checklist, the Red Cross advises:

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio for critical information from the National Weather Service

If your area is told to evacuate, evacuate

Check your disaster supplies and replace or restock as needed

Fill your car's gas tank

Turn the refrigerator and freezer in the coldest setting and keep them closed as much as possible so food will last longer if power goes out

Bring any outdoor furniture inside

Close your windows, doors and hurricane shutters

Board up all windows and doors with plywood

Learn about your community's hurricane response plan

At the very least, have an emergency "go bag" at the ready.

Hurricane safety tips for pets

The Humane Society of the United States also put together a disaster plan for your pets. Their recommendations include:

Make sure that cats and dogs are wearing collars and identification tags that are up to date

Put your cellphone number on your pet's tag (or a relative/friend's number in case you need to evacuate)

Find a safe place to stay ahead of time

Never assume you will be allowed to bring your pet to an emergency shelter — check with local officials in advance to find out about pet-friendly shelters

Consider a kennel or veterinarian's office or contact hotels and motels

Bring your pet with you if you evacuate

Stock enough food and water for each pet for at least five days

Don't forget to bring your pet's medications and a sturdy leash or carrier

This is an updated version of a story first published on September 12, 2018.