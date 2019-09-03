Search for survivors underway after Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas — The U.S. Coast Guard has been launching rescue trips to Abaco and surrounding islands, after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas with 48 hours of hurricane force winds, 30 inches of rain and a storm surge of as much as 23 feet. The Red Cross reports thousands of homes are believed to be damaged or destroyed.

Now comes the desperate search for survivors. So far, the official death toll stands at five, but authorities expect that number to rise.

"My grandson's dead. I'd just seen my grandson about two days ago. My grandson just tell me he loves me," said Ingrid McIntosh.

Much of the islands now resemble a wasteland. Homes torn inside out, cars destroyed, trees stripped and toppled, residential streets now rushing rivers. Tim Aylen filmed himself and his family Tuesday fleeing their Freeport home in dangerously rising waters, their dogs in tow, exhausted.

Major infrastructure has been rendered useless. The Grand Bahama International Airport, for example, is under water. That's just one of the challenges rescuers face in the midst of such destruction.

Hurricane Dorian stalls off Florida coast

Operations are spotty and some people are using jet skis and motor boats to rescue people. Families have turned to social media to connect with friends and relatives. Local rescue agencies said they won't be able to begin their work until Wednesday, but the U.S. Coast Guard said it has begun to fly in relief supplies.