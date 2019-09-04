"Our primary mission is to save a life": Coast Guard rescues 61 after Dorian devastates the Bahamas

Opa-locka, Florida — The U.S. Coast Guard's motto is "Semper Paratus," or "always ready." For Hurricane Dorian, they were just that.

The Coast Guard's Seventh District was prepared to help a country in America's backyard.

"Our primary mission is search and rescue. As long as our aircraft is safe, we can suffer some casualties to the plane to save a life but our primary mission is to save a life," Lieutenant Julianna White told "CBS Evening News."

The Coast Guard as a whole has rescued 61 people and four pets from a devastated string of islands. They'll keep flying into the hardest hit parts of the Bahamas for as long as they are needed, which could last weeks.

Norah O'Donnell with Lieutenant Jillian Harner and Lieutenant Julianna White. CBS News

The Coast Guard Air Station Miami is no stranger to rescues. In 2005, they rescued nearly 800 people following Hurricane Katrina. Lieutenant Jillian Harner said even one rescue makes all the hard work worth it.

"It's definitely an honor," Harner said.

The hurricane clobbered the Bahamas for 48 hours. At least seven people were killed. Thousands of homes are believed to be damaged or destroyed and tens of thousands don't have drinking water.