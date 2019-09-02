How to help communities affected by Hurricane Dorian

The International Red Cross believes as many as 13,000 homes have been severely damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. Because it's hard to get in touch with people on the ground, those numbers are just estimates. The storm, which was stationary over Grand Bahama Island late Monday afternoon, has torn roofs off of buildings, flooded streets and knocked out power.

The situation is dire.

Once the storm passes, the Bahamas will need help, as will other communities in Dorian's path. Here's how to help.

City of Miami BAHAMASTRONG

The City of Miami has created 16 drop-off locations to collect donations, fire stations and some churches. The city's commissioner is hoping a near-miss so far in Miami will mean people donate what they bought in preparation for Dorian.

They're asking for water, canned goods and baby formulas. The supplies will make it to the Bahamas on Wednesday, if weather allows.

World Central Kitchen

Getting food unloaded in The Bahamas as we prepare to make an initial trip to Abaco after #HurricaneDorian fully passes. Grand Bahama is still in the middle of it. We are expecting tens of thousands will need urgent access to food and water. #ChefsForBahamas pic.twitter.com/zXxoWCutbU — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) September 2, 2019

World-renowned chef José Andrés is on the ground in the Bahamas getting ready to feed the people of there. He hopes to be able to be in the impacted areas by tonight. If kitchens are destroyed, his World Central Kitchen will build a makeshift one and cook in big paella pans.

World Central Kitchen has provided relief efforts for past storms, including in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria. Andrés and others collectively helped feed 3.6 million people.

Humane Society of the United States

The Humane Society of the United States has stepped in to help evacuate animals from animal shelters across Florida as Hurricane Dorian makes its way towards the east coast. Already, the organization has helped transport 80 animals that they hope to put up for adoption.

"By transporting dogs and cats who were already up for adoption out of the region, we are able to increase the capacity of the threatened communities as they prepare for flooding and an anticipated influx of displaced animals," Kate MacFall, Florida senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement. "A lot of these animals are big dogs with lots of love to give, and they will make fantastic family members."

Save The Children

Save The Children said it will be working with local organizations to assist in reopening childcare and education programs in areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The nonprofit has provided relief for multiple storms in the past, most recently assisting more than 25,000 children and adults in the wake of 2018's Hurricane Michael.

In addition to on-the-ground support, Save The Children also provides resources ahead of storms making landfall.

International Relief Teams

International Relief Teams has more than 1,000 disaster health kits at the ready for residents of Florida who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The organization said it has been providing "humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and relief supplies to families worldwide since 1988." That includes in the wake of major natural disasters.

In 2017, International Relief Teams shipped more than $47,000 ready-to-eat meals to partner organizations in Victoria, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, amounting to more than 4,600 meals.