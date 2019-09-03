Buttigieg on Afghanistan peace talks

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who spent seven months deployed in Afghanistan as a Naval Reserve officer, talked with CBS News' Musadiq Bidar about the lengthy presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and ongoing negotiations with the Taliban. "If the Taliban are really willing to lay down their arms and participate in a pluralistic democratic government, we should welcome that, but we need to make sure that they're serious," he said.